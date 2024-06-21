How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets, as well as team news and start time.

The Chicago Cubs host the New York Mets in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 21, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET.

The Cubs fail to consistently score runs when compared to other teams; they rank 21st in runs scored per game (4.14). In terms of hits per game, they are ranked 26th at 7.49, which indicates that they have trouble creating offensive opportunities through base hits. The Cubs have not made the most of power-hitting to make up for their inferior run and hit production, even though they rank 20th in the league with 68 home runs.

The New York Mets, on the other hand, have superior offensive performance; they are ranked 13th in hits per game (8.33) and 12th in runs per game (4.47). This points to a more potent offense than the Cubs in terms of both scoring runs and putting runners on base. With 78 home runs, the Mets are also 10th in the league, indicating a greater dependence on power-hitting to lead their offensive production.

Chicago Cubs vs New York Mets: date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets will take place on June 21, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date June 21 2024 Time 2:20 pm ET / 11:20 am PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs New York Mets online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets live on FS1 TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets by tuning into local TV Channels - SNY and MARQ.

Chicago Cubs vs New York Mets Team News

Chicago Cubs Team News

RHP Ben Brown is on the 15-day injured list with a neck injury.

Another RHP Yency Almonte follows Brown with his shoulder problem.

LHP Jordan Wicks will miss the upcoming matchup due to an oblique strain.

New York Mets Team News

LHP Brooks Raley is out for 15 days because of his elbow inflammation.

RHP Kodai Senga is unavailable for the upcoming matchup against the Cubs due to a shoulder injury.

INF Ronny Mauricio is sidelined for 60 days with a knee injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets in the MLB matchups: