How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Cubs are ready to host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series of MLB action on June 17, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET.

The Chicago Cubs have a record of 34 wins with 38 defeats overall, with 19 wins and 15 losses at home. With 68 home runs, or 0.9 per game, they are 10th in the NL.

On the road, the San Francisco Giants have won 15 games and lost 20. Their total record is 35 wins and 37 losses. With an on-base percentage of .318, they are the eighth-best team in Major League Baseball.

Monday's game is the first time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly-anticipated MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants will take place on June 17, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date June 17, 2024 Time 8:05 pm ET / 5:05 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NSBA, and MARQ Channels.

Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants Team News

Chicago Cubs Team News

RHP Ben Brown has been added to the 15-day injured list due to a neck injury.

RP Daniel Palencia is ruled out for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

RHP Adbert Alzolay will remain absent for 60 days due to his forearm strain.

San Francisco Giants Team News

INF LaMonte Wade is placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring issue.

LHP Blake Snell has been added to the 15-day injured list due to his groin injury.

LHP Ethan Small will be absent for 60 days due to his oblique strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants in MLB matchups: