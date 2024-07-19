How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Cubs are set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 19, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET.

Right now, the Cubs are fifth in the NL Central with a 47-51 record overall and a 25-21 record at home. To get closer in their division, they will try to take advantage of the fact that they compete at home. The Cubs have a hitting average of .235 (22nd), an on-base percentage of .313 (13th), and 4.24 runs scored per game, this is significantly lower.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are second in the NL West with a 49-48 record and a 23-24 record when competing away from home. The Diamondbacks have a strong offense. They are second in runs scored (4.97), sixth in hitting average (.254), and fifth in on-base percentage (.326).

Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The electrifying MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks will occur on July 19, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 2:20 pm ET Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks live on FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

Chicago Cubs Team News

OF Cody Bellinger has been added to the 10-day injured list due to a finger injury.

OF Mike Tauchman will remain absent for 10 days with Groin injury.

RHP Ben Brown is ruled out of the team's action for 15 days injured list with a neck injury.

Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

LHP Blake Walston is added to the 15-day injured list because of his elbow inflammation.

LHP Jordan Montgomery is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days with his knee issue.

RHP Drey Jameson is placed on the 60-day injured list due to an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB matchups: