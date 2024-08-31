How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will look to maintain their unbeaten start in Liga MX this season, when they welcome Club America to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

While La Maquina last defeated Queretaro 2-0, Aguilas are seven points off Cruz Azul after a 0-1 loss to Puebla.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Cruz Azul vs Club America kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Saturday, August 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul boss Martin Anselmi will not be able to call upon the services of defender Carlos Alonso Vargas and Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez due to injuries.

While Angel Sepuldeva and Giorgis Giakoumakis could feature in attack, the lineup should not differ much from the Queretaro win.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Rodriguez; Sanchez, Rivero, Faravelli, Rotondi; Sepulveda, Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Club America team news

America manager Andre Jardine is still troubled with a lengthy injury list, as Kevin Alvarez, Sebastian Caceres, Alejandro Zendejas, Igor Lichnovsky and Rodrigo Aguirre all occupy the treatment room.

In the absence of natural right-back Alvarez, Dagoberto Espinoza is in from the U23 side to slot in, while Ramon Juarez will replace Caceres at centre-back.

Besides, midfielder Javairo Dilrosun is a doubt due to a thigh problem.

Captain Henry Martin will lead from upfront.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Espinoza, Juarez, Araujo, Borja; R. Sanchez, Dos Santos; E. Sanchez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Vazquez, Espinoza Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cruz Azul and Club America across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 26, 2024 Club America 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX May 23, 2024 Cruz Azul 1-1 Club America Liga MX March 23, 2024 Cruz Azul 3-2 Club America Club Friendlies February 24, 2024 Club America 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX September 2, 2023 Cruz Azul 2-3 Club America Liga MX

Useful links