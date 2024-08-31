How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cruz Azul will look to maintain their unbeaten start in Liga MX this season, when they welcome Club America to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.
While La Maquina last defeated Queretaro 2-0, Aguilas are seven points off Cruz Azul after a 0-1 loss to Puebla.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Cruz Azul vs Club America kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Saturday, August 31, in the US.
Team news & squads
Cruz Azul team news
Cruz Azul boss Martin Anselmi will not be able to call upon the services of defender Carlos Alonso Vargas and Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez due to injuries.
While Angel Sepuldeva and Giorgis Giakoumakis could feature in attack, the lineup should not differ much from the Queretaro win.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Rodriguez; Sanchez, Rivero, Faravelli, Rotondi; Sepulveda, Giakoumakis.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano
|Forwards:
|Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez
Club America team news
America manager Andre Jardine is still troubled with a lengthy injury list, as Kevin Alvarez, Sebastian Caceres, Alejandro Zendejas, Igor Lichnovsky and Rodrigo Aguirre all occupy the treatment room.
In the absence of natural right-back Alvarez, Dagoberto Espinoza is in from the U23 side to slot in, while Ramon Juarez will replace Caceres at centre-back.
Besides, midfielder Javairo Dilrosun is a doubt due to a thigh problem.
Captain Henry Martin will lead from upfront.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; Espinoza, Juarez, Araujo, Borja; R. Sanchez, Dos Santos; E. Sanchez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Martin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Estrada, Cota
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Vazquez, Espinoza
|Midfielders:
|Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cruz Azul and Club America across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 26, 2024
|Club America 1-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|May 23, 2024
|Cruz Azul 1-1 Club America
|Liga MX
|March 23, 2024
|Cruz Azul 3-2 Club America
|Club Friendlies
|February 24, 2024
|Club America 1-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|September 2, 2023
|Cruz Azul 2-3 Club America
|Liga MX