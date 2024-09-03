How to watch today's Cruz Azul Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Cruz Azul Femenil and Necaxa Femenil will be looking to return to winning ways in Liga MX Femenil when they lock horns at Instalaciones La Noria Cancha 1 on Tuesday.

Despite back-to-back losses against Tijuana and Chivas on the road, La Maquina have a couple of wins more than Necaxa this season.

Las Centellas will be desperate to snap a losing run of five games after a 6-0 loss to Tigres last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Cruz Azul Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET Venue: Instalaciones La Noria Cancha 1

The Liga MX Femenil match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa will be played at Instalaciones La Noria Cancha 1 in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Tuesday, September 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul Femenil team news

Midfielder Sarah Huchet emerges as a doubt after being forced off early in the 2-0 loss to Chivas on Monday. So Dalia Molina, who replaced Huchet, is likely to start here.

Elsewhere, with Alejandria Godinez in goal, Vivian Ikechukwu should lead the line.

Cruz Azul Femenil possible XI: Godinez; Carmona, Ramondegui, L. Martinez, Rios; I. Gutierrez, Valdez; D. Gutierrez, Molina, Fuentes; Ikechukwu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Godinez, Amaro, Nieto Defenders: Ramondegui, Carmona, Hernandez, Yokoyama, Davila, L. Martinez, R. Martinez, Rios, I. Gutierrez, Curless Midfielders: D. Gutierrez, A. Martinez, Molina, Huchet, Fuentes, Pena, Leon, Valdez, Garcia Forwards: Ikechukwu, D'Acosta, Munoz, Huerta

Necaxa Femenil team news

Necaxa manager Miguel Ramirez will aim to shake off his team's rough form by making some adjustments in the XI.

Ana Gabriel Huerta could be handed a start ahead of Dayan Fuentes in midfield, and Mariana Ramos may be given the nod over Perla Navarrete alongside Allison Veloz upfront.

Necaxa Femenil possible XI: Vinoly; De Leon, Hernandez, Munoz, Myvett; Alonso, Acosta, Huerta, Velazquez; Veloz, Ramos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: V. Martinez, Vinoly, O. Martinez Defenders: A. Hernandez, Gonzalez, Munox, Myvett, De Leon, Cruz Midfielders: Huerta, Pineda, Barranco, Acosta, Navarrete, Velazquez, Alonso, Fuentes, Jimenez Forwards: I. Hernandez, Gomez, Aceves, Veloz, Reyes, Ramos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cruz Azul Femenil and Necaxa Femenil across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 6, 2024 Cruz Azul 0-2 Necaxa Liga MX Femenil September 4, 2023 Necaxa 1-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Femenil March 13, 2023 Necaxa 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Femenil August 20, 2022 Cruz Azul 3-0 Necaxa Liga MX Femenil April 22, 2022 Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Femenil

