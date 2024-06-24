Croatia vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Croatia and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Despite failing to register a win in their previous Group B tie in Euro 2024, the winner between Croatia and Italy can still advance to the Round of 16 as the runners-up when the two nations clash at Red Bull Arena on Monday.

The Checkered Ones weren't able to take advantage of the own-goal that put them in the lead against Albania last time out as the latter scored a late equaliser in the four-goal draw.

Meanwhile, although the Italians picked up a 2-1 victory over Albania in their opening game, Gli Azzurri conceded an own-goal that ended up being the winner against Spain.

Croatia vs Italy kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Red Bull Arena

The European Championship match between Croatia and Italy will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Monday, June 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Croatia vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Croatia and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Croatia team news

Other than Torino forward Nikola Vlasic, who had to depart due to injury, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has a full-strength squad to pick from.

Josko Gvardiol could continue at the back, with Ivan Perisic to his left, while Luka Sucic may be given the nod ahead of Marcelo Brozovic alongside Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

Dalic may also think between Bruno Petkovic and Ante Budimir to lead the line.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Sucic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Budimir, Kramaric.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic Defenders: Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic Midfielders: Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Pasalic, Ivanusec, Sucic, Baturina Forwards: Kramaric, Perisic, Budimir, Petkovic, Pjaca, Pasalic

Italy team news

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti may look to make some alterations in his XI from he Spain loss.

The likes of Matteo Darmian, Bryan Cristante and Mateo Retegui can come in for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Jorginho and Giancula Scamacca.

Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella should retain their spots, while Nicolo Fagioli and Michael Folorunsho push for their inclusion.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Cristante, Barella; Chiesa, Pellegrini, Zaccagni; Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiornon, Calafiori, Gatti, Darmian, Bellanova, Mancini, Bastoni, Cambiaso Midfielders: Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Cristante, Barella, Fagioli, Folorunsho Forwards: Scamacca, Raspadori, Chiesa, Retegui, Zaccagni, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Croatia and Italy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 12, 2015 Croatia 1-1 Italy UEFA European Championship Qualifiers November 16, 2014 Italy 1-1 Croatia UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 14, 2012 Italy 1-1 Croatia UEFA European Championship August 16, 2006 Italy 0-2 Croatia International Friendly June 8, 2002 Italy 1-2 Croatia FIFA World Cup

