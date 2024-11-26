How to watch today's Creighton Bluejays vs San Diego State Aztecs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs San Diego State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) will aim to secure their first road win of the season when they take on the 14th-ranked Creighton Bluejays (4-1) in the Players Era Festival - Power Tournament.

San Diego State enters this matchup with a 2-1 record on the season. The Aztecs started with a narrow victory over UC-San Diego before cruising past Division III opponent Occidental in a dominant performance. Their most recent outing was against Gonzaga, where the game was briefly competitive, tied at 12 just six minutes in. However, Gonzaga took control and never looked back, handing the Aztecs an 80-67 defeat.

On the other hand, Creighton boasts a 4-1 mark so far. The Bluejays kicked off their campaign with a win over UT-Rio Grande Valley and followed it up with three consecutive victories, each by a margin of over 20 points. In their most recent contest, Creighton faced Nebraska and struggled out of the gate, falling behind 29-13 early in the first half. Despite their efforts, they couldn’t turn the tide, ultimately losing 74-63.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Creighton Bluejays vs. the San Diego State Aztecs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Creighton Bluejays vs San Diego State Aztecs: Date and tip-off time

The Creighton and the San Diego State will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Creighton Bluejays vs San Diego State Aztecs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Creighton Bluejays and the San Diego State Aztecs live on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

The hosts also look to bounce back from a disappointing 74-63 loss to Nebraska. Trailing 35-24 at the break, the Bluejays managed 39 second-half points but couldn’t recover. They shot 32.7% from the floor, 28.6% from the three-point range, and 73.9% from the charity stripe. Pop Isaacs stood out with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Steven Ashworth chipped in 16 points and four assists. Jamiya Neal contributed 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

The Bluejays have held opponents to an average of 65.8 points per game this season, but their recent defensive lapse allowed Nebraska to score 74. They'll need a stronger showing to secure a victory. Mason Miller (undisclosed) is questionable, while Steven Ashworth (ankle) is doubtful for this game.

This clash promises to test both teams’ resilience as they seek to rebound from recent losses and find their form on the court.

San Diego State Aztecs team news & key performers

The visitors enter this game on the heels of an 80-67 loss to Gonzaga. Despite trailing 40-31 at halftime, the Aztecs failed to close the gap, allowing another 40 points in the second half. Offensively, they shot 37.7% from the field, 32% from beyond the arc, and 72.2% from the free-throw line. Nick Boyd led the charge with 23 points and nine rebounds, while BJ Davis added 15 points and Wayne McKinney III contributed 11 points and two rebounds.

Defensively, the Aztecs have performed admirably, conceding just 62.3 points per game on average this season. However, after allowing 80 points in their last outing, they’ll need to tighten up against Creighton. Miles Byrd (ankle) is listed as questionable for this matchup.