How to watch today's Creighton Bluejays vs Providence Friars NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs Providence NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Creighton Bluejays (10-6) aim to keep their four-game home winning streak alive as they welcome the Providence Friars (9-8) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, with tip-off set for 8:30 PM ET.

Offensively, the Friars have had a challenging season, but their scoring has shown signs of life recently. In back-to-back games, Providence posted 84 points against Butler and an impressive 91 points versus Seton Hall. While those teams are struggling, the Friars’ offensive surge is a positive development they’ll look to build upon.

The Bluejays have won three of their last four outings, including a signature victory over St. John’s, handing the Red Storm their first conference loss. Their only stumble in that stretch came on the road against a formidable Marquette squad. Creighton has been thriving in tightly contested matchups, gaining valuable experience in late-game scenarios and finding ways to close out victories.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Creighton Bluejays vs. the Providence Friars NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Creighton Bluejays vs Providence Friars: Date and tip-off time

The Creighton Bluejays and the Providence Friars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue CHI Health Center Omaha Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch Creighton Bluejays vs Providence Friars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Creighton Bluejays and the Providence Friars on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Creighton Bluejays vs Providence Friars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

On the Creighton side, Ryan Kalkbrenner was the star of their last game, putting up 26 points and 9 rebounds while shooting a highly efficient 64.7% from the field, including 60% from three-point range. Steven Ashworth also played a significant role, recording 22 points and 12 rebounds, along with 9 assists. Despite his overall contributions, Ashworth had an off night from deep, hitting just 1 of 8 attempts.

Defensively, the Bluejays allowed 76 points in their most recent contest. Their opponents shot 47% from the field, converting 30 of 63 attempts. Both teams will need to tighten their defensive efforts in what promises to be an intriguing matchup.

Providence Friars team news & key performers

For Providence, Bensley Joseph led the charge in their last game, lighting up the scoreboard with 28 points while shooting an efficient 8-of-10 from the floor and an incredible 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Coleman added 26 points to the cause, and Prince Aligbe contributed 19 points alongside 7 rebounds.

Oswin Erhunmwunse chipped in with a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Friars’ defense faltered, surrendering 85 points and allowing their opponents to shoot 53% from the field. They particularly struggled to defend inside, where their opponents connected on 16 of 27 two-point attempts (59%).