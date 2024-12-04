How to watch today's Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs Kansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Creighton Bluejays (5-3) aim to snap a three-game losing skid on their home court as they face off against the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks have hit the ground running this season, racking up seven straight victories against Howard, North Carolina, Michigan State, Oakland, UNC Wilmington, Duke, and Furman.

On the other side, the Bluejays started strong with four wins over UTRGV, Fairleigh Dickinson, Houston Christian, and Kansas City before running into a rough patch, dropping games to Nebraska, San Diego State, and Texas A&M. However, they bounced back with a solid win over Notre Dame last Saturday.

Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The Creighton Bluejays and Kansas Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue CHI Health Center Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Creighton Bluejays and Kansas Jayhawks live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas Jayhawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

For Creighton, center Ryan Kalkbrenner has been a cornerstone of their lineup, averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while excelling as both a scorer in the paint and a defensive anchor. However, Kalkbrenner was sidelined during the Bluejays' win over Notre Dame last weekend, highlighting how much the team relies on his contributions. Senior guard Steven Ashworth, averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 assists, also missed one of the games in Las Vegas, further emphasizing the need for him to lead the offense effectively.

One of Creighton’s key offseason acquisitions, Pop Isaacs, has been making an impact as a potent scoring option. The former Texas Tech standout is averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, and his familiarity with Kansas from his time in the Big 12 adds an intriguing layer to this matchup.

Kansas Jayhawks team news & key performers

All-American center Hunter Dickinson is shining in his fifth year, averaging 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. His influence as a dominant presence in the paint has been a driving force for the Jayhawks' success. Among the fresh faces on the roster, Zeke Mayo has turned heads recently, contributing 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest after transferring from South Dakota State. Meanwhile, point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. remains a key figure, averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 assists while making impactful plays on both offense and defense.

Although Kansas holds the #1 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, they rank 7th in KenPom and 9th in the NET standings, suggesting room for improvement despite their strong start.