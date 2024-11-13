How to watch today's Creighton Bluejays vs Houston Christian Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs Houston Christian NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Houston Christian Huskies face off against the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday in a college basketball showdown at the CenturyLink Center Omaha.

The Huskies kicked off their season with a comfortable matchup against Avila, where they dominated in the second half, scoring 49 points to secure an 86-59 victory. Bryson Dawkins led the team with 18 points, while Demari Williams and Julian Mackey contributed 11 points each.

Their second game against Texas didn't go as smoothly. The Huskies trailed 42-35 at halftime and struggled further in the second half, eventually falling 90-59. Julian Mackey was a bright spot with 20 points and four rebounds, while Dawkins added 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays have already picked up two wins. In their season opener against UTRGV, Creighton held a 46-38 lead at halftime and went on to claim a 99-86 victory, with Ryan Kalkbrenner delivering an impressive 49 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

In their second matchup on Sunday, Creighton took control against Fairleigh Dickinson, heading into the break with a 50-34 advantage. They maintained their momentum in the second half, ultimately cruising to a 96-70 blowout win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Creighton Bluejays vs Houston Christian Huskies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Creighton Bluejays vs Houston Christian Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Creighton Bluejays and Houston Christian Huskies in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue CHI Health Center Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch Creighton Bluejays vs Houston Christian Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Creighton Bluejays and Houston Christian Huskies live on:

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Creighton Bluejays vs Houston Christian Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

The Creighton Bluejays are averaging an impressive 97.5 points per game, with three players scoring in double figures. Leading the charge is 7ft 1in senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who’s putting up 36.5 points and grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game across the first two outings. Senior point guard Steven Ashworth has also been instrumental, averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and dishing out eight assists to fuel the offense under Head Coach Greg McDermott, who is now in his 15th season in Omaha.

Houston Christian Huskies team news & key performers

On Friday in Austin, the Houston Christian Huskies held their ground against the Texas Longhorns for most of the first half, keeping the score within reach until they entered the locker room trailing 42-35. However, Texas broke the game wide open with a pair of significant scoring runs early in the second half. Julian Mackey led the Huskies with a career-high 20 points in his first start, while Bryson Dawkins contributed 13 points, including Houston Christian's first nine points of the game.

Through the first two games, Mackey and Dawkins lead the team, each averaging 15.5 points per game. Pierce Bazil follows with six points per game, supported by a group of four players each averaging 5.5 points, along with two others at 4.5. On the boards, Peyton Rogers leads with five rebounds per game, while Elijah Brooks contributes 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Huskies have been aggressive from beyond the arc, attempting 30 or more three-pointers in consecutive games—a milestone they hadn’t hit since February 4, 2023, and only the 12th and 13th times they've done so in the past decade.

On Wednesday night, Pierce and Porter Bazil will get their first collegiate start in their home state, joining Demari Williams, D'Aundre Samuels, and Brooks in the Huskies' starting lineup.