Copa America
Q2 Stadium
Costa Rica vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa AmericaCosta Rica vs ParaguayCosta RicaParaguay

How to watch the Copa America match between Costa Rica and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica will take on Paraguay in their third group game of the Copa America at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.

Costa Rica held Brazil in their first game before suffering defeat at the hands of Colombia. They must win the third game and hope Brazil lose their final group game to stand a chance at progressing to the knockouts. Paraguay have lost both of their games so far and are at the bottom of Group D.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Costa Rica vs Paraguay kick-off time

Date:July 2, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm EST
Venue:Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Fubo, UniMas, FS2, ViX and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica will miss Manfred Ugalde for this crucial match, as the Spartak Moscow striker received his second caution of the tournament on Friday.

Costa Rica possible XI: P. Sequeira; Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo; Quiros, Galo, Brenes, Lassiter; Zamora, Campbell; Contreras.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Chamorro, P. Sequeira, Cruz
Defenders:Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron, Molina, D. Sequeira
Midfielders:Lassiter, Galo, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran
Forwards:Campbell, Contreras, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas

Paraguay team news

Andres Cubas will be unavailable for this match due to suspension, following a straight red card near the end of Paraguay's previous game.

Damian Bobadilla was the sole newcomer in their starting XI and could feature again.

Paraguay predicted XI: Morinigo; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Caballero, Villasanti; Bobadilla, Enciso, Sosa; Romero.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Coronel, Aguilar, Morínigo
Defenders:Alderete, Balbuena, Gómez, Alonso, Velázquez, Ramírez, Espinoza, Giménez
Midfielders:Rojas, Sánchez, Villasanti, Bobadilla, Caballero, Peralta
Forwards:Sosa, Almirón, Enciso, Romero, Bareiro, Arce, González, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
05/06/16Costa Rica 0 - 0 ParaguayCopa America
27/03/15Costa Rica 0 - 0 ParaguayFriendly
06/03/14Costa Rica 2 - 1 ParaguayFriendly
12/08/10Paraguay 2 - 0 Costa RicaFriendly
09/07/04Costa Rica 0 - 1 ParaguayCopa America

Useful links

