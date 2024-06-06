How to follow Costa Rica at Copa America 2024: Fixtures, cities, venues and more

Everything you need to know to follow Costa Rica at Copa America 2024

Costa Rica are the perennial underdogs in major tournament soccer, and that’ll undoubtedly be the case when they arrive on US shores for only their sixth Copa America tournament.

They have failed to get out of the Group Stage in three of their previous efforts, including the last time out in 2016, when the nation was probably at its best. However, they’ve got two quarter-finals under their belts, and they are always a side that can cause an upset.

Having entered the competition this year through the play-in round, it’ll certainly be upsets that guide them through if they’re to see beyond the Group Stage, and here’s all the information you need to follow the Central American outfit.

Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group Draw

Costa Rica is among the lowest-ranked teams in the competition and was drawn out of Pot 4. However, it is ranked four places above Paraguay in the FIFA World Rankings, which joins it in Group D.

That’s the final fixture of Costa Rica’s Group Stage, and before that, they face adamant opposition in Brazil and Colombia, both of whom will have high hopes of going the distance in the competition.

Group D FIFA World Ranking Brazil 5 Colombia 12 Costa Rica 52 Paraguay 56

What is Costa Rica’s first game in Copa America?

Costa Rica’s first fixture in the 2024 Copa America is in Inglewood, California, where they meet Brazil. Victory there would be one of the great upsets in the competition's history, a feat not achieved since March 10, 1960, when Los Ticos secured a 3-0 win in the Panamerican Championship.

Attention then turns to Colombia, a side they beat in 2016 before they face Paraguay in the final game of Group D on July 2.

Prior to the tournament, they face Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 6 and Grenada on June 9 in World Cup qualifiers, which essentially act as warm-ups.

Costa Rica Copa America Fixtures

The complete list of fixtures for Costa Rica in the 2024 Copa America Group Stage are:

Opponent Date Time Brazil Monday, June 24, 2024 6:00 pm PDT Colombia Friday, June 28, 2024 3:00 pm MST Paraguay Tuesday, July 2, 2024 8:00 pm CDT

What stadiums could Costa Rica visit at Copa America 2024?

Costa Rica will visit three states in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2024, beginning at the SoFi Stadium when they take on Brazil. Located in Inglewood, Los Angeles, the stadium is home to the Chargers and the Rams in the NFL and holds an impressive 77,000 fans.

The team then travels to Arizona and the State Farm Stadium for their Colombia fixture before finishing in Austin, Texas, at the Q2 Stadium, the only soccer-specific stadium they’ll play at, and home to Austin FC.

If Costa Rica makes it through the Group Stage, it will either be back at the State Farm Stadium or enjoying a trip to Las Vegas and the Allegiant Stadium as runners-up.

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see Costa Rica

Tickets for the 2024 Copa America are already on sale, and tickets to see Costa Rica throughout the Group Stage are still available. Depending on seats and hospitality, tickets are typically priced between $60 and $1,000.

To get your hands on tickets to see Costa Rica at the tournament, you can do so through the Copa America official website, with both Ticketmaster and SeatGeek official sellers.

Resale tickets are also available through the retailers above and StubHub, a trusted resale platform.

Flights to see Costa Rica at Copa America 2024

FAQs

What teams will play in Copa America 2024?

16 nations will compete in the 2024 Copa America. The teams are split into four groups, and the top two will qualify for the Quarterfinals.

The full breakdown of the Group Stage is as follows:

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

USA

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica

What stadiums are being used for Copa America?

The tournament features a blend of NFL and soccer stadiums, kicking off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Argentina will meet Canada here. Other major stadiums include the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, the MetLife Stadium, the largest stadium in the competition at 82,566, and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which will host the final.

The complete list of stadiums at the tournament are:

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

- Las Vegas, Nevada AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

- Arlington, Texas Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

- Charlotte, North Carolina Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas

- Kansas City, Kansas Exploria Stadium - Orlando, Florida

- Orlando, Florida GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

- Kansas City, Missouri Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Florida

- Miami Gardens, Florida Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California

- Santa Clara, California Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

- Atlanta, Georgia MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

- East Rutherford, New Jersey NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

- Houston, Texas Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

- Austin, Texas SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

- Inglewood, California State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Who is favored to win Copa America?

As usual with the Copa America, the sportsbooks favor Brazil or Argentina. The latter, the current holders, are just ahead of their rivals in what could be Lionel Messi’s last major tournament. Argentina can be backed at around +175, with Brazil priced at +225.

Uruguay and Colombia are marked as outsiders, while Costa Rica is priced at +8,000.

Who will play for Costa Rica at Copa America 2024?

Gustavo Alfaro will largely choose players who play on home soil in Costa Rica. However, some notable stars, including 37-year-old captain Keylor Navas, will be representing the nation.

Joel Campbell, who now plies his trade at Alajuelense in Costa Rica, will be on the squad, while youngsters Jeyland Mitchell, Yeison Molina, and Andy Rojas are promising youngsters.

Spartak Moscow’s Manfred Ugalde will be the side’s talisman, while the experienced Francisco Calvo will be lining up in the heart of the defense.