Copa America 2024: Where and how to watch Lionel Messi games

Everything you need to know to follow Messi at Copa America this year

The Copa America is almost upon us, and it’s fair to say that for a neutral, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian maestro got the perfect send-off from World Cup football two years ago, and he’ll be keen for that to continue in what could be his last Copa America.

But will the USA provide the fairytale ending for Messi’s international career? We’ll all be watching in anticipation. And here’s how you can, too.

Will Lionel Messi play in Copa America 2024?

Lionel Messi will play in the Copa America and defend his nation’s crown at the tournament. He made his debut in 2007, but it has been a long wait for him to compete.

Since then, with his Argentina team, he’s reached the final four times, finally getting the win in 2021 when another legend, Angel Di Maria, netted the only goal of the game against Brazil.

As you’d expect, the competition has been fruitful for Messi. Last time out he finished as the competition’s joint top scorer with four and joint best player alongside Neymar. Throughout his career in the Copa America he’s also netted 14 goals and made 17 assists in just 34 games.

Argentina Copa America 2024 Group Draw

The defending champions go into the tournament as the top seed and, as a result, have a relatively favorable draw in Group A. As it stands, two other teams have been finalized, Peru and Chile. The final nation will be either Canada or Trinidad and Tobago. This will be determined by a play-off on March 23.

Group A Argentina Peru Chile Canada or Trinidad and Tobago (TBC via play-off)

What is Messi’s first game in Copa America 2024?

Argentina's first game in the Group Stage is the tournament opener on June 20. Kicking off at 8 pm EDT, Messi and co. will take on either Canada or Trinidad and Tobago at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to that, Argentina will play two friendlies in the weeks building up to the Copa America 2024. On June 9, the nation will play Ecuador in Chicago at the iconic Soldier Field. Five days later (June 14) they then take on Guatemala at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland.

Messi Copa America 2024 Fixtures

Following the opening fixture, Argentina take on their toughest group fixture in Chile on June 25 at 9 pm EDT. Taking place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, Messi will be keen to wrap up qualification before moving down the east coast to Miami Gardens. Here they face Peru on June 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium with an 8 pm EDT kick-off.

Navigating the Group Stage shouldn’t be a problem for Argentina. If they finish top of the group, they’ll play in Houston on July 4. If they end the group as runners-up, they’ll play in a July 5 quarterfinal at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They will face the runner-up or winner of Group B, which will likely be either Mexico or Ecuador.

Argentina Copa America 2024 fixtures

Stage Opponent Date Time (EDT) Group TBD (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago) June 21, 2024 8:00 p.m. Group Chile June 26, 2024 9:00 p.m. Group Peru June 30, 2024 8:00 p.m.

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see Messi

Tickets for the Copa America 2024 are now on sale, and given the demand for Inter Miami tickets upon Messi’s arrival, it’s well worth getting in quick.

The official ticket sellers for Copa America are Ticketmaster and SeatGeek, which can be purchased through the competition’s official website. Both operate as primary sellers and a resale platform, with prices starting at around $60.

Tickets for all rounds of the competition apart from the Final are on sale. Tickets for the Final on July 14 will be available from April.

Flights to see Messi at Copa America 2024

Argentina will be playing their Group Stage fixtures along the East Coast, taking in Atlanta, New York, and Miami. Getting around should be relatively straightforward, with the best option being to plan your routes through Skyscanner. Here, you can compare prices, flight times, and the best options for getting from A to B. Following the Group Stage, it’s over to Texas, again with plenty of travel options available.

Has Lionel Messi won the Copa America?

Lionel Messi won the 2021 Copa America with Argentina. The road to the trophy had been quite frustrating for Messi and Messi fans, particularly after reaching at least the Semi-Final in four of the five previous tournaments.

What is Lionel Messi's Copa America record?

Messi himself has a good record at the Copa America. He’s netted 14 times and combined for 17 assists in his 34 games in the competition. The 2021 competition was his best, as he won the top scorer and player of the tournament gongs, scoring four goals and making five assists.

He has won Player of the Tournament twice and Young Player of the Tournament once, the latter in his debut year in 2007.

Who will play for Argentina at Copa America 2024?

Lionel Messi's vice-captain, Angel Di Maria, who will likely be playing for the last time, will join him at the 2024 Copa America, as will a host of big names such as Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister.

What teams will play Copa America 2024?

16 teams will play at the Copa America 2024, a combination of CONMEBOL and CONCACAF teams. In total, 10 teams will be from CONMEBOL and six CONCACAF.

At present, two places are still up for grabs. A play-off between Canada or Trinidad and Tobago will take place on March 23 for a spot in Group A, while Costa Rica and Honduras play-off for a spot in Group D on the same date.

The full line-up of teams for the 2024 tournament is:

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada OR Trinidad and Tobago (TBC via play-off)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

USA

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D