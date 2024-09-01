How to watch today's Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun is set to face off against the Seattle Storm to open a high-voltage WNBA battle on September 01, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. The Connecticut Sun is coming into this game after losing to the Indiana Fever 84–80, and the Seattle Storm lost to the New York Liberty 98–85 during their last matchup.

The Sun has a good overall performance of 22-8 and a great home record of 12-3. The Storm, on the other hand, have a record of 19-12 and a 7-7 performance on the road.

The Sun has the best defense in the league, giving up only 73.7 points per game. The Storm, on the other hand, give up 78.9 points per game, which ranks them fourth.

During their last matchup on Jun 24, 2024, the Storm beat the Sun 72-61.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Seattle Storm in an epic WNBA game on September 01, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Montville, Connecticut.

Date September 01, 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm live on the NBA TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm Team News

Connecticut Sun Team News

DeWanna Bonner is a strong scorer, getting 16.1 points for each game on average and making 41.5% of her shots from the field with 82.1% of her free throws.

Alyssa Thomas rules the boards with 9.0 rebounds for each game, containing 2.7 offensive rebounds and 6.3 defensive rebounds. She also gives out 7.8 assists per game.

Seattle Storm Team News

MacKenzie Holmes will remain absent for the entire season because of her left knee surgery.

Jewell Loyd scores 20.4 points per game on average and shoots 36.0% from the field with 87.9% from the line for free throws. Additionally, Ezi Magbegor scores 8.4 rebounds, with 2.5 offensive with 5.9 defensive.

Skylar Diggins-Smith averages 6.5 assists per game and performs 31.4 minutes per game, even though she also makes 2.9 turnovers for each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups: