How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken, as well as puck drop time and team news.

When the Colorado Avalanche (5-7-0) face off against the Seattle Kraken (5-7-1) at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, two standout players to watch are Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado and Jordan Eberle for Seattle.

The visitors are in a rough patch, with Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Boston marking their fourth defeat in five games. The offense continues to struggle, having gone scoreless in back-to-back games. Goalie Joey Daccord performed well, saving 31 of 33 shots and holding Boston at bay in the final two periods. Seattle has now dropped six of their last seven games after a promising start to the season.

The hosts, meanwhile, are also looking to bounce back after their third straight loss, a 5-2 defeat to Nashville on Sunday. The Avs have struggled to meet expectations this season, entering this matchup with a 5-7-0 record. In their recent game against the Predators, they managed to put two goals on the board, but a lacklustre defensive effort allowed five goals, resulting in a tough loss.

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Seattle Kraken in an electrifying NHL game on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN+

Local TV Channel: KHN, KONG

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored Colorado’s only goals, while goalie Justus Annunen stopped 20 of 25 shots. The Avalanche penalty kill has struggled, allowing the Predators to convert both of their power-play chances, dropping Colorado’s penalty kill success rate below 70%.

Key injuries for the Avs include LW Jonathan Drouin, C Ross Colton, LW Miles Wood, LW Artturi Lehkonen, and RW Valeri Nichushkin, all of whom are out.

Seattle Kraken team news

Jordan Eberle found the back of the net, and goalie Joey Daccord delivered a strong performance by stopping 21 out of 22 shots. Just two games ago, the Kraken's offense exploded with a six-goal outing against the Philadelphia Flyers. Currently, Seattle is averaging 3.5 goals per game while allowing 2.83 goals on the defensive end. This places their offense at 10th in the league, with their defense not far behind at 12th.

Key injuries include D Vince Dunn (out), while D Brandon Montour and LW Jared McCann are day-to-day.

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken head-to-head record