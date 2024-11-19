How to watch today's Colombia vs Ecuador World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will be looking to leapfrog second-placed Uruguay on the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) standings table at least temporarily when Los Cafeteros welcome Ecuador to Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez on Tuesday.

The hosts lost 3-2 against none other than Uruguay last time out, while Ecuador picked up a 4-0 victory over Bolivia last Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Ecuador will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Colombia vs Ecuador kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Ecuador will be played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, November 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colombia team news

Colombia Nestor head coach Lorenzo is likely to name an unchanged lineup despite facing a defeat on the previous matchday, with Liverpool's Luis Diaz partnered by Aston Villa's Jhon Duran in attack.

As Juan Fernando Quintero continues just behind the front two, James Rodriguez would come off the bench once again, while Richard Rios should feature in midfield.

Ecuador team news

With Enner Valencia spearheading the attack, Gonzalo Plata will join through the middle, while John Yeboah and Alan Minda are deployed on either flank.

While Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho and Pervis Estupinan are all expected to start from the onset, Moises Caicedo will find his way back in the XI as the Chelsea man is back from a suspension.

