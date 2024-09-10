How to watch today's Colombia vs Argentina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Argentina will face familiar foes Colombia in Tuesday's World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) game at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.
It will be the first time the two sides clash after La Albiceleste pipped Colombia to the Copas title in the summer tournament.
With this match, Lionel Scaloni's men will aim to open up a seven-point atop the South American section of the World Cup qualifiers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Colombia vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Argentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Colombia vs Argentina kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez
The World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Argentina will be played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.
Team news & squads
Colombia team news
Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo is without the experience of defender Davinson Sanchez and veteran goalkeeper David Ospina due to injuries.
Moreover, with Yerry Mina sustaining an injury in the 1-1 draw against Peru last time out, Carlos Questa is in line to partner Jhon Lucumi at the back.
Elsewhere, Jhon Duran could reclaim his spot from Jhon Cordoba in attack, alongside James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.
Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias; James, Duran, Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Vargas, Montero
|Defenders:
|Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mojica, Munoz, Borja, Mosquera, Cabal
|Midfielders:
|Castano, Rios, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla, Solis, Portilla
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Hernandez, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba
Argentina team news
As Lionel Messi is not due to return before a couple of weeks, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leonardo Balerdi and Exequiel Palacios also occupy the treatment room, while Lucas Martinez Quarta has been left out of the squad.
Following Taty Castellanos' debut in last week's 3-0 win over Chile, Matias Soule will also eye his first senior international cap.
Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Li. Martinez; De Paul, Mac Allister, En. Fernandez, Lo Celso; Alvarez, La. Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rulli, E. Martinez, Musso, Benitez
|Defenders:
|Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina, Barco
|Midfielders:
|Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, En. Fernandez, Ez. Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Dybala, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez, Carboni, Castellanos, Simeone, Soule
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colombia and Argentina across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 14, 2024
|Argentina 1-0 (AET) Colombia
|Copa America
|February 1, 2022
|Argentina 1-0 Colombia
|World Cup Qualifiers
|July 6, 2021
|Argentina 1-1 (3-2 pen.) Colombia
|Copa America
|June 8, 2021
|Colombia 2-2 Argentina
|World Cup Qualifiers
|June 15, 2019
|Argentina 0-2 Colombia
|Copa America