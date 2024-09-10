How to watch today's Colombia vs Argentina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will face familiar foes Colombia in Tuesday's World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) game at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

It will be the first time the two sides clash after La Albiceleste pipped Colombia to the Copas title in the summer tournament.

With this match, Lionel Scaloni's men will aim to open up a seven-point atop the South American section of the World Cup qualifiers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Argentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Colombia vs Argentina kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez

The World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Argentina will be played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo is without the experience of defender Davinson Sanchez and veteran goalkeeper David Ospina due to injuries.

Moreover, with Yerry Mina sustaining an injury in the 1-1 draw against Peru last time out, Carlos Questa is in line to partner Jhon Lucumi at the back.

Elsewhere, Jhon Duran could reclaim his spot from Jhon Cordoba in attack, alongside James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias; James, Duran, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mojica, Munoz, Borja, Mosquera, Cabal Midfielders: Castano, Rios, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla, Solis, Portilla Forwards: Diaz, Hernandez, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Argentina team news

As Lionel Messi is not due to return before a couple of weeks, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leonardo Balerdi and Exequiel Palacios also occupy the treatment room, while Lucas Martinez Quarta has been left out of the squad.

Following Taty Castellanos' debut in last week's 3-0 win over Chile, Matias Soule will also eye his first senior international cap.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Li. Martinez; De Paul, Mac Allister, En. Fernandez, Lo Celso; Alvarez, La. Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, E. Martinez, Musso, Benitez Defenders: Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina, Barco Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, En. Fernandez, Ez. Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Dybala, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez, Carboni, Castellanos, Simeone, Soule

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colombia and Argentina across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 14, 2024 Argentina 1-0 (AET) Colombia Copa America February 1, 2022 Argentina 1-0 Colombia World Cup Qualifiers July 6, 2021 Argentina 1-1 (3-2 pen.) Colombia Copa America June 8, 2021 Colombia 2-2 Argentina World Cup Qualifiers June 15, 2019 Argentina 0-2 Colombia Copa America

