How to follow Colombia at Copa America 2024: Fixtures, cities, venues and more

Everything you need to know to follow Colombia at Copa America 2024

Colombia are the perennial dark horse of international soccer. Whether it be the FIFA World Cup or the Copa America, they're given that outsider tag. They're the ones to watch and the nation that could disrupt the Brazils and Argentinas of this world.

In terms of lifting the Copa America trophy, they haven't really done that with one lone win back in 2001. However, the nation claimed the third spot in 2021 and 2016 when the tournament was last held in the USA.

One thing is for sure: Colombia is always entertaining to watch, and once again, they're set to play a huge part.

Colombia Copa America 2024 Group Draw

While faced with Brazil in Group D, Colombian fans will be optimistic about a safe passage through to the knockout phase. Alongside the Selecao, the nation will take on Paraguay and either Costa Rica or Honduras, all three of which are ranked outside the top 50 in the FIFA World Rankings.

Group D FIFA World Rankings Brazil 5 Colombia 14 Paraguay 56 Costa Rica 52

What is Colombia's first game in Copa America?

A good start is certainly required to get through Group D, where they will face the nation most likely to snatch a qualification spot from them, Paraguay. That takes place on June 24 in Houston, with a 5 pm CDT kick-off.

Before the Copa America 2024 gets underway, Los Cafeteros will have a warm-up fixture against the USA on June 8. This will take place in Landover at the Commander's Stadium, home of the NFL franchise, the Washington Commanders.

Colombia Copa America Fixtures

Opponent Date Paraguay Monday, June 24 Costa Rica or Hondurus Friday, June 28 Brazil Tuesday, July 2

Copa America 2024 Colombia fixtures come thick and fast. Following the Paraguay opener, the team travels to Arizona four days later for their fixture with Costa Rica or Honduras. It's a fixture in which they'll want to have wrapped qualification up ahead of their most difficult tie of the group on July 2.

Taking on Brazil in Santa Clara, just outside San Jose, it's perhaps the game of the Group Stage, one in which both teams will likely be battling to top the group.

Successfully navigate the group, and it's likely either the USA or Uruguay will await in the Quarter Final.

What stadiums could Colombia visit for Copa America 2024?

The venues for Colombia's Group Stage games are already confirmed. The nation will take in three states and some huge stadiums, all home to NFL teams.

June 24, 5 pm CDT: Colombia vs. Paraguay at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

June 28, 3 pm MST: Colombia v Costa Rica/Honduras at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

July 2, 8 pm PDT: Brazil vs. Colombia at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

If they top Group D in the knockout stage, they'll be back at the Arizona Cardinals' home. If they finish runners-up, which most pundits and sportsbooks expect, it'll be the bright lights of Las Vegas and the Allegiant Stadium. Both fixtures would take place on July 6. The Semi-Final, should they make it, takes place on July 10 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see Colombia

Tickets are already available for the Copa America with Colombia's fixture with Brazil currently one of the hottest tickets in town. The cost of tickets for the 2024 edition of the tournament starts from $60 and goes into the hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Ticketmaster and SeatGeek are the official ticketing partners, and they can be accessed independently or through the official Copa America website. The sellers, alongside Viagogo and StubHub, can also access resale tickets.

Flights to see Colombia at Copa America 2024

Moving between major cities in the USA is relatively straightforward. Houston to Phoenix is the longest journey, taking around three hours. You're then looking at a shorter two-hour flight to Levi's Stadium for the final fixture with Brazil.

Flights are regular across all three destinations for Colombia, and apps like Skyscanner are the best options for planning routes, comparing prices, and ensuring you don't miss a minute of the nation's Copa America fixtures.

Has Colombia ever won Copa America?

Colombia won the Copa America only once, back in 2001, when the nation hosted the tournament. However, they have finished third place in two of the last three tournaments and have made it into the knockout stage in all but one tournament since 1991.

What teams will play in Copa America 2024?

16 teams will play at the 2024 Copa America, 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF. 14 teams have already been determined, with the final two places between Costa Rica and Honduras, in Colombia's group, and Canada or Trinidad and Tobago, one of whom will be placed in Group A.

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada OR Trinidad and Tobago (TBC via play-off)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

USA

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica OR Honduras (TBC via play-off)

Who will play for Colombia at Copa America 2024?

Many familiar faces will likely be in the Colombia squad for the 2024 Copa America. Cagliari's Yerry Mina will be at the heart of the defense alongside former Tottenham Hotspur star Davinson Sanchez. At the same time, James Rodriquez will captain Colombia in what will likely be his last Copa America.

38-year-old Radamel Falcao could also make a final appearance in the competition, while Liverpool's Luis Diaz is expected to be the star man for his country.