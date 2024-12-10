How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Minnesota Wild, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club is set to host the Minnesota Wild to open a high-voltage NHL battle on December 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Utah Hockey Club lost four straight games at home.

Utah is 12-11-4 overall and has a 2-4-0 mark against teams from the Central Division. The team has done excellently when they are on offense, with an 11–0–4 record in games in which they achieve three or more goals.

Minnesota comes into the game with an excellent 18-5-4 record overall and a 4-2-2 performance against teams in the Central Division. With a 9-1-2 record when scoring a goal on the power play, the Wild have been especially successful.

The teams are going to face each other for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.

Utah Hockey Club vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will face the Minnesota Wild in an electrifying NHL action on December 10, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date December 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Utah Hockey Club vs Minnesota Wild team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Clayton Keller has 7 goals and 17 assists this season.

In his last 10 games, Logan Cooley is also effective, scoring four goals and setting up seven assists.

Utah Hockey Club Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sean Durzi Shoulder injury Out Connor Ingram Upper body injury Out

Minnesota Wild team news

This season, Marco Rossi has performed great for the Wild, scoring nine goals and setting up 14 assists.

Kirill Kaprizov has performed great recently, scoring six goals and dishing out 5 assists in the last ten games.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakub Lauko Lower body injury Out Joel Eriksson Lower body injury Out

