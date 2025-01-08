How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club is set to face the Florida Panthers to start a highly anticipated NHL game on January 8, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Florida leads by a slim margin in 13th place due to an 81.5% success percentage on the penalty kill, while Utah is tied for 14th place with an 80.7% success rate.

Utah has a big advantage in the face-off circle. They win 51.3% of their draws, which ranks them 11th across the league, while Florida only wins 48.6% of their draws, which ranks them 24th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Utah Hockey Club vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will battle with the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL game on January 8, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date January 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Utah Hockey Club vs Florida Panthers team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has a 9-10-3 record, and a 2.45 GAA, with a .914 SV%, he has not recorded a shutout.

Connor Ingram has a 6-4-3 performance and a 3.61 GAA with a .871 SV%.

Clayton Keller dominates the offense with 39 points, which includes 14 goals and twenty-five assists.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Maveric Lamoureux Upper body injury Out Robert Bortuzzo Lower body injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 17-9-1 performance, a 2.76 GAA, and a .901 SV%, including a shutout.

Spencer Knight has a record of 7-6-1, a 2.80 GAA, and a .891 SV%, with one shutout.

Sam Reinhart has scored 22 goals and set up 24 assists for 46 points.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Upper body injury Day-to-Day Aaron Ekblad Undisclosed Day-to-Day

