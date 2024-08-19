How to watch today’s Utah Hockey Club vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club is set to face off against the Washington Capitals to begin a highly anticipated NHL action on November 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Washington is in 27th place with a 15.4 percent conversion rate, just behind Utah in 25th place with a 15.9% conversion rate. Both teams have had a hard time on the power play this season.

However, the Capitals are extremely effective at killing penalties. They are currently ranked fourth across the league with an amazing 86% success rate. Utah, on the other hand, is 25th in the country at killing penalties (75.4%), which might be a very important factor in the outcome of this match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Utah Hockey Club vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will square off against the Washington Capitals in an electrifying NHL battle on November 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date November 18, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Utah Hockey Club vs Washington Capitals team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

This season, Connor Ingram is 6-3-3 and has a 3.40 GAA along with .879 SV%, yet to achieve his first shutout.

Karel Vejmelka has a 1-4-0 record, and 2.49 GAA, with .921 SV% without a shutout.

Clayton Keller has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) to lead the offense.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sean Durzi Upper body injury Out John Marino Back injury Out

Washington Capitals team news

Logan Thompson has an 8-0-1 record, 2.63 GAA, and .913 SV%, although he has yet to post a shutout.

Charlie Lindgren is 4-4-0 with a 2.66 GAA, a .897 SV%, and no shutouts.

Dylan Strome leads the team with 26 points, five goals, and twenty-one assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

