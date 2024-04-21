How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the LA Clippers versus Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff game, including how to watch and team news.

The Western Conference’s fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers (51-31) and the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (50-32) will face each other in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third time in five postseasons. The series begins with Game 1 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Clippers, who finished the regular season with three consecutive defeats, find themselves as the underdogs for this first-round series despite boasting several potential future Hall-of-Famers in Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

That's because the Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the playoffs. Dallas won 16 of their final 17 games when both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving played. The Mavs posted the league's No. 1 defense during that stretch as well and will present an exciting battle on the court across the seven games.

The Clippers got the best of the Mavericks in the previous two playoff meetings. It will be intriguing to see if the hosts can assert their dominance or will crumble under offensive pressure from the Mavs in Game 1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-Off Time

The LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will face in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, April 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks live on ABC.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

LA Clippers Team News

The Clippers boast one of the most versatile starting fives in the NBA, featuring three former MVP-caliber players: James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi's status for the series is up in the air, as he's dealing with persistent knee inflammation ahead of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks and has been listed as questionable for Game 1.

If Kawhi (23.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 1.6 steals per game) is cleared to play, LA will be well-prepared to counter Doncic and Irving's perimeter prowess. Harden has dropped his scoring output to 16.6 points and 8.5 assists per game. George is frequently the team's go-to scorer, and he has demonstrated his diverse offensive arsenal this season, averaging 22.6 PPG on 41.3% from three.

Ivica Zubac (11.7 PPG and 9.2 RPG) will be an X-factor and will be required to contain the athletic Mavs' big men.

Los Angeles Clippers possible starting lineup: James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd said on Friday that Dereck Lively II is trending in the right direction and is on course to feature in Sunday's Game 1 against the Clippers. Tim Hardaway Jr. has been listed as day-to-day due to illness.

After a season of injuries and trades, the Mavericks finally found their starting five in February, and they've stuck to it since. They finished the season 15-1 with their current starting lineup healthy, ranking as the league's strongest defence, a surprising reversal from the beginning of the season.

Luka Doncic is wrapping up one of the greatest offensive seasons of all time, averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 9.8 APG. Kyrie averaged 25.6 PPG and 5.2 APG this regular season, with this offensive duo being virtually unstoppable.

PJ Washington's versatility has made him a mainstay in the side, even when his offense is not working at times. He has also thrived as a help defender, with Derrick Jones Jr. getting the majority of the POA duties.

Dallas Mavericks possible starting lineup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford

Head-to-Head Records

The Clippers won the season series, 2-1, taking the final two games between the emerging post-season rivals after the Mavericks won the first game of the season between them. Here is the record of the last five meetings between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA matches: