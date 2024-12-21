How to watch today's Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (9-3) will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3) in an ACC matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday, December 21, 2024, with tip-off set for 2:00 PM ET.

Clemson enters this game with a 1-0 record in ACC play, despite falling to South Carolina in a 91-88 overtime thriller in their last outing. The Tigers rallied with a 54-point second half to force the extra period but gave up 11 points in overtime to come up short. Clemson showed efficiency on offense, shooting 46.9% from the floor, 42.9% from beyond the arc, and an impressive 90.5% from the free-throw line.

Wake Forest also holds a 1-0 ACC record and is coming off a convincing 75-58 victory over James Madison. The Demon Deacons trailed by one point, 32-31, at halftime but turned it on in the second half, outscoring their opponents by 13. Wake shot 50% from the field but struggled from three-point range (29.2%) and at the charity stripe (61.5%).

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location Clemson, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

For Clemson, Chase Hunter delivered a standout performance against South Carolina, scoring all 27 of his points after halftime, including a dramatic banked three-pointer to send the game to overtime. Ian Schieffelin also shined with his sixth double-double of the season, tallying 23 points and 12 rebounds. Off the bench, Jake Heidbreder notched a season-high 10 points, while Jaeden Zackery contributed 10 points as well. The Tigers shot 47% from the field overall in the game.

Clemson will be looking to capitalize on their strong home record (6-1) as they return to familiar territory. Offensively, they rank 84th nationally in scoring, 114th in field goal shooting, and a respectable 53rd in three-point accuracy.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

Cameron Hildreth led the charge with 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. Davin Cosby added 13 points, while Tre'Von Spillers and Efton Reid anchored the defense with four blocks each, contributing to Wake’s nine total blocks in the game.

Wake Forest’s offense has been underwhelming this season, ranking 273rd nationally in scoring, 241st in field goal percentage, and a dismal 348th in three-point shooting. The team is 285th in three-pointers made per game and sits at 181st in offensive efficiency. On defense, however, they are a solid unit, ranking 25th in scoring defense.