How to watch today's Clemson Tigers vs Memphis Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson vs Memphis NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will look to extend their impressive seven-game home winning streak when they face off against the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, at 11:00 am ET.

Clemson enters this matchup riding high after a 65-55 victory over Miami. The Tigers held a slim 25-24 advantage at halftime but turned on the jets in the second half, adding 40 points to seal the win. They finished the game shooting 39.7% from the floor, 33.3% from deep, and an impressive 83.3% at the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Memphis looks to bounce back after falling 85-72 to Arkansas State in their most recent contest. Despite a strong 43-point second half, the Tigers couldn’t overcome a 42-29 halftime deficit. Memphis shot 35.6% from the field, 31.8% from beyond the arc, and 67.6% at the charity stripe in the loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson Tigers vs. the Memphis Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs Memphis Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers and the Memphis Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location Clemson, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Memphis Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and Memphis Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Clemson Tigers vs Memphis Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

For Clemson, senior guard Chase Hunter has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with consistency, shooting below 40% in four of his last five appearances. Despite this, Hunter put up 18 points in the win over Miami and is averaging 15.9 points per game. Senior forward Ian Schieffelin has been a defensive stalwart and a key contributor on both ends of the floor, averaging 12.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He’s also scored 15 or more points in three of his last five outings.

Senior center Viktor Lakhin has been a reliable presence for Clemson, connecting on 50% of his shots in four of his last five games. He’s averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jaeden Zackery, though quieter offensively, has hit double figures in two of his last five games and averages 8.5 points per contest.

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

PJ Haggerty has been sensational for Memphis this season, scoring 20 or more points in all but two games. The sophomore guard poured in 29 points last Sunday and is averaging 23 points per game on 48% shooting. Senior guard Tyrese Hunter has also been a consistent scoring threat, recording 20-point performances in three of his last five games and averaging 15.2 points per game.

Colby Rogers has found his rhythm, scoring 10 or more points in five consecutive games and contributing an average of 12.4 points per outing. Senior forward Dain Dainja chipped in 16 points in the loss to Arkansas State and is averaging 10.9 points per game this season.