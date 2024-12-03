How to watch today's Clemson Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson vs Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (7-0) aim to maintain their unbeaten record as they travel to face the Clemson Tigers (7-1) at 9:30 pm ET on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The Wildcats have played just one ranked opponent so far this season, edging out then-No. 6 Duke 77-72 in the Champions Classic on November 12. Since that triumph, Kentucky has cruised to four dominant home victories, each decided by at least 19 points.

Clemson, sitting at 7-1, is also off to a strong start, building on last season's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. The Tigers’ sole loss came on November 17 at Boise State. Since then, they've strung together four consecutive wins, including securing the Sunshine Slam's Beach Division crown with a victory over Penn State on November 26 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson Tigers vs. the Kentucky Wildcats NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Littlejohn Coliseum in South Carolina.

Date Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats live on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Clemson Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

The Tigers lost four of their top five scorers from last season, yet they remain a team fuelled by experience. Six of Clemson's key rotation players are upperclassmen, providing stability and leadership on the court. Guard Chase Hunter leads the charge offensively, averaging 16.4 points per game on an efficient 51% shooting, including an impressive 45% from beyond the arc.

Key contributors for Clemson include forward Ian Schieffelin, who is a force in the paint with 12.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Center Viktor Lakhin adds 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, while forward Chauncey Wiggins chips in 9.8 points per outing.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

This marks Kentucky’s inaugural season under head coach Mark Pope, a former Wildcats standout during his playing days. The 52-year-old coach has overhauled the roster, bringing in a wave of transfers to revitalize the team. Notable additions include Otega Oweh (Oklahoma), Koby Brea (Dayton), Lamont Butler (San Diego State), Jaxson Robinson (BYU), and Andrew Carr (Wake Forest). Impressively, Kentucky's top nine scorers this season all transferred from other programs, showcasing Pope's success in reshaping the lineup.