Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United close out the regular MLS season on Saturday at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati have been on cruise control, and have already cemented themselves as the best team of the regular season, with the Supporters' Shield and top seed in the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs locked up for weeks now.

They will still be looking to lay down a marker ahead of the playoffs, and come into this encounter following a hard-fought 1-0 triumph at Inter Miami before the international break.

As for Atlanta United, they are currently in sixth place, and can't climb to a home field advantage spot in the first round, but could drop to seventh with a poor result here against Cincinnati and a Nashville win.

Cincinnati vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United face off on October 21, 2023 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 3:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Cincinnati vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Steven Jimenez is still sidelined with a leg fracture that he sustained in late July. Santiago Arias picked up a knock on international duty and is doubtful for Saturday's clash.

Alvas Powell is now back available to feature for the hosts, having missed the win over Inter Miami through a one-game suspension after being sent off in the game against New York Red Bulls on October 5. Arquimides Ordonez is back to individual training, but may not be involved here.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Murphy, Miazga, Hagglund; Arias, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta, Santos, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Walters, Louro, Kann Defenders: Mosquero, Miazga, Hagglund, Murphy, Akpunonu, Aghedo, Arias, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey Midfielders: Anguolo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela Forwards: Barreal, Vazquez, Santos, Boupendza, Badji

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will once again be without midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, with the Cuban missing the last six games due to a leg injury. Tyler Wolff and Jamal Thiare are doubts for this match, while Machop Chop's season has come to an end after he underwent hamstring surgery to repair a tendon issue.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto; Silva, Almada, Lobjanidze; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzan, Diop Defenders: Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders: Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Wolff, Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada Forwards: Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/8/23 Atlanta 2-1 Cincinnati MLS 14/8/22 Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta MLS 17/4/22 Atlanta 0-0 Cincinnati MLS 8/11/21 Cincinnati 1-2 Atlanta MLS 16/9/21 Atlanta 4-0 Cincinnati MLS

