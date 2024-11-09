How to watch today's Chivas vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Chivas and Atletico San Luis will battle for a possible spot in the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX final phase when the two teams clash at Estadio AKRON on Saturday.

However, both Club America and Tijuana may also need to lose their respective league games on the final matchday of the regular season in favour of either Chivas or Atletico San Luis.

How to watch Chivas vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Atletico de San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UNIVERSO, Peacock Premium, and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chivas vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:05 pm PT / 6:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio AKRON

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Atletico de San Luis will be played at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3:05 pm PT / 6:05 pm ET on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

While Ricardo Marin, Roberto Alvarado, Antonio Briseno and Chicharito are all doubts about the tie, Raul Martinez is the only confirmed absentee due to a knee injury.

Chivas interim boss Arturo Ortega is likely to deploy a back three of Jose Castillo, Gilberto Sepulveda and Jesus Orozco here, allowing Alan Mozo to push forward through the right channel.

With Mateo Chavez expected to earn a recall on the left wing, Armando Gonzalez could possible slot in for Marin alongside Cade Cowell up front.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Castillo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco; Mozo, Gutierrez, F. Gonzalez, Chavez; Beltran; A. Gonzalez, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Atletico de San Luis team news

Despite games in quick succession, San Luis manager Domenec Torrent could field a similar line-up from Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Necaxa.

As defender Cristiano Piccini remains a doubt due to a knee injury, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Eduardo Aguila and Aldo Cruz are likely to keep their spots at the back, while Rodrigo Dourado and Franck Boli could replace Javier Guemez and Yan Phillipe in the XI.

Atletico de San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Dominguez, Aguila, Cruz; Chavez, Macias, Dourado, Salles-Lamonge, Sanabria; Klimowicz; Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila Midfielders: Klimowicz, Vitinho, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chivas and Atletico de San Luis across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 4, 2024 Atletico San Luis 0-2 Chivas Liga MX July 8, 2023 Chivas 3-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX January 13, 2023 Atletico San Luis 0-0 Chivas Liga MX July 9, 2022 Chivas 0-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX March 2, 2022 Atletico San Luis 2-2 Chivas Liga MX

