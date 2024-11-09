How to watch today's Chivas vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both Chivas and Atletico San Luis will battle for a possible spot in the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX final phase when the two teams clash at Estadio AKRON on Saturday.
However, both Club America and Tijuana may also need to lose their respective league games on the final matchday of the regular season in favour of either Chivas or Atletico San Luis.
How to watch Chivas vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Atletico de San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UNIVERSO, Peacock Premium, and Telemundo.
Chivas vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:05 pm PT / 6:05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio AKRON
The Liga MX match between Chivas and Atletico de San Luis will be played at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan, Mexico.
It will kick off at 3:05 pm PT / 6:05 pm ET on Saturday, November 9, in the US.
Team news & squads
Chivas team news
While Ricardo Marin, Roberto Alvarado, Antonio Briseno and Chicharito are all doubts about the tie, Raul Martinez is the only confirmed absentee due to a knee injury.
Chivas interim boss Arturo Ortega is likely to deploy a back three of Jose Castillo, Gilberto Sepulveda and Jesus Orozco here, allowing Alan Mozo to push forward through the right channel.
With Mateo Chavez expected to earn a recall on the left wing, Armando Gonzalez could possible slot in for Marin alongside Cade Cowell up front.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Castillo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco; Mozo, Gutierrez, F. Gonzalez, Chavez; Beltran; A. Gonzalez, Cowell.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez
Atletico de San Luis team news
Despite games in quick succession, San Luis manager Domenec Torrent could field a similar line-up from Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Necaxa.
As defender Cristiano Piccini remains a doubt due to a knee injury, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Eduardo Aguila and Aldo Cruz are likely to keep their spots at the back, while Rodrigo Dourado and Franck Boli could replace Javier Guemez and Yan Phillipe in the XI.
Atletico de San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Dominguez, Aguila, Cruz; Chavez, Macias, Dourado, Salles-Lamonge, Sanabria; Klimowicz; Boli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
|Defenders:
|Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila
|Midfielders:
|Klimowicz, Vitinho, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chivas and Atletico de San Luis across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 4, 2024
|Atletico San Luis 0-2 Chivas
|Liga MX
|July 8, 2023
|Chivas 3-1 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX
|January 13, 2023
|Atletico San Luis 0-0 Chivas
|Liga MX
|July 9, 2022
|Chivas 0-1 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX
|March 2, 2022
|Atletico San Luis 2-2 Chivas
|Liga MX