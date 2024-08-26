How to watch today's Chivas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Chivas and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chivas Femenil will be looking to extend their unbeaten start in Liga MX Femenil this season when Las Rojiblancas play hosts to Cruz Azul Femenil at Estadio Akron on Monday.

Joaquin Moreno's side come into the game after back-to-back wins against Atletico San Luis and Leon, while the visitors suffered a 3-0 loss at Tijuana last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Universo and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chivas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Akron

The Liga MX Femenil match between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Monday, August 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chivas Femenil team news

Moreno has made two changes from the squad for the match against Leon, as Monserrat Hernandez and Amalia Lopez replace Rubi Soto and Joselyn de la Rosa.

Gabriela Valenzuela and Alicia Cervantes, who scored in the 2-1 win in the previous tie, should be involved in the final third.

Chivas Femenil possible XI: Felix; Rodriguez, Guzman, Martinez, Torres; Montero, Jaramillo; Valenzuela, Iturbide, Hernandez, Cervantes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Espino, Felix Defenders: Rodriguez, Godinez, V. De la Mora, Martinez, Torres, Guzman Midfielders: Montero, Jaramillo, Franco, Acevedo, Delgado, Lopez, Rodriguez Forwards: Valenzuela, Hernandez, Iturbide, Cervantes, Salazar

Cruz Azul Femenil team news

Cruz Azul manager Jose Julio Cevada is likely to name a similar squad from the Tijuana loss.

Vivian Ikechukwu would lead the line of attack, with Ximena Rios and Danya Gutierrez for support.

Cruz Azul Femenil possible XI: Godinez; Carmona, I. Gutierrez, Davila, L. Martinez; Huchet, Fuentes; Valdez, Rios, D. Gutierrez; Ikechukwu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Godinez, Amaro, Nieto Defenders: Ramondegui, Carmona, Hernandez, Yokoyama, Davila, L. Martinez, I. Gutierrez Midfielders: D. Gutierrez, A. Martinez, Molina, Huchet, Fuentes, Pena, Valdez, Rios Forwards: Ikechukwu, D'Acosta, Bolanos, Huerta

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chivas Femenil and Cruz Azul Femenil across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 28, 2024 Chivas 4-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Femenil August 21, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-5 Chivas Liga MX Femenil April 22, 2023 Cruz Azul 0-2 Chivas Liga MX Femenil October 30, 2022 Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Femenil October 27, 2022 Cruz Azul 0-1 Chivas Liga MX Femenil

Useful links