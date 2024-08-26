How to watch today's Chivas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chivas Femenil will be looking to extend their unbeaten start in Liga MX Femenil this season when Las Rojiblancas play hosts to Cruz Azul Femenil at Estadio Akron on Monday.
Joaquin Moreno's side come into the game after back-to-back wins against Atletico San Luis and Leon, while the visitors suffered a 3-0 loss at Tijuana last time out.
How to watch Chivas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Universo and Telemundo.
Chivas Femenil vs Cruz Azul Femenil kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Akron
The Liga MX Femenil match between Chivas and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Monday, August 26, in the US.
Team news & squads
Chivas Femenil team news
Moreno has made two changes from the squad for the match against Leon, as Monserrat Hernandez and Amalia Lopez replace Rubi Soto and Joselyn de la Rosa.
Gabriela Valenzuela and Alicia Cervantes, who scored in the 2-1 win in the previous tie, should be involved in the final third.
Chivas Femenil possible XI: Felix; Rodriguez, Guzman, Martinez, Torres; Montero, Jaramillo; Valenzuela, Iturbide, Hernandez, Cervantes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Espino, Felix
|Defenders:
|Rodriguez, Godinez, V. De la Mora, Martinez, Torres, Guzman
|Midfielders:
|Montero, Jaramillo, Franco, Acevedo, Delgado, Lopez, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Valenzuela, Hernandez, Iturbide, Cervantes, Salazar
Cruz Azul Femenil team news
Cruz Azul manager Jose Julio Cevada is likely to name a similar squad from the Tijuana loss.
Vivian Ikechukwu would lead the line of attack, with Ximena Rios and Danya Gutierrez for support.
Cruz Azul Femenil possible XI: Godinez; Carmona, I. Gutierrez, Davila, L. Martinez; Huchet, Fuentes; Valdez, Rios, D. Gutierrez; Ikechukwu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Godinez, Amaro, Nieto
|Defenders:
|Ramondegui, Carmona, Hernandez, Yokoyama, Davila, L. Martinez, I. Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|D. Gutierrez, A. Martinez, Molina, Huchet, Fuentes, Pena, Valdez, Rios
|Forwards:
|Ikechukwu, D'Acosta, Bolanos, Huerta
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chivas Femenil and Cruz Azul Femenil across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 28, 2024
|Chivas 4-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX Femenil
|August 21, 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-5 Chivas
|Liga MX Femenil
|April 22, 2023
|Cruz Azul 0-2 Chivas
|Liga MX Femenil
|October 30, 2022
|Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX Femenil
|October 27, 2022
|Cruz Azul 0-1 Chivas
|Liga MX Femenil