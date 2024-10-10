How to watch today's Chile vs Brazil World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off defeats last time out, Chile will host Brazil in Thursday's World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) tie at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

La Roja went down 1-2 against Bolivia on matchday eight, while Brazil suffered their fourth defeat of their qualifying campaign with the 1-0 loss at Paraguay in September.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Chile vs Brazil kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos

The World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Brazil will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

Chile boss Ricardo Gareca made changes to his squad for this month's qualification games, with the likes of Mauricio Isla, Gabriel Arias and Ben Brereton Diaz being left out. In the latter's absence, Victor Davilla could be pushing forward alongside Eduardo Vargas.

Alexis Sanchez and Vicente Pizarro are unavailable due to their respective concerns.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Hormazabal, Maripan, Diaz, Galdames; Valdes, Osorio, Echeverria, Pulgar; Vargas, Davila.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Reyes, Cortes, Vigouroux Defenders: Diaz, Maripan, Kuscevic, Loyola, Galdames, Zaldivia, Hormazabal, Morales Midfielders: Pulgar, Valdes, Osorio, Echeverria, Pavez, Palacios, Alarcon, Cabral, Ortegoza Forwards: Davila, Vargas, Guerrero, Tapia, Cepeda

Brazil team news

Selecao boss Dorival Junior will be without goalkeeper Alisson after the Liverpool man sustained a serious hamstring. So Ederson will be handed his 26th international cap in between the sticks.

While Vinicius Junior is ruled with a minor neck injury, Rodrygo and Endrick can feature upfront alongside Raphinha.

Bremer, Eder Militao and Guilherme Arana all occupy the treatment room.

Brazil possible XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Telles; Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Endrick, Rodrygo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Bento, Ederson Defenders: Danilo, Marquinhos, Telles, Gabriel, Beraldo, Bruno, Vanderson, Abner Midfielders: Guimaraes, Paqueta, Pereiea, Andre, Gerson Forwards: Rodrygo, Raphinha, Martinelli, Endrick, Savinho, Henrique, Igor Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chile and Brazil across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 24, 2022 Brazil 4-0 Chile World Cup Qualifiers September 2, 2021 Chile 0-1 Brazil World Cup Qualifiers July 2, 2021 Brazil 1-0 Chile Copa America October 10, 2017 Brazil 3-0 Chile World Cup Qualifiers October 8, 2015 Chile 2-0 Brazil World Cup Qualifiers

