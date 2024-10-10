+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chile vs Brazil World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off defeats last time out, Chile will host Brazil in Thursday's World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) tie at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

La Roja went down 1-2 against Bolivia on matchday eight, while Brazil suffered their fourth defeat of their qualifying campaign with the 1-0 loss at Paraguay in September.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chile vs Brazil kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 10, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos

The World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Brazil will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

Chile boss Ricardo Gareca made changes to his squad for this month's qualification games, with the likes of Mauricio Isla, Gabriel Arias and Ben Brereton Diaz being left out. In the latter's absence, Victor Davilla could be pushing forward alongside Eduardo Vargas.

Alexis Sanchez and Vicente Pizarro are unavailable due to their respective concerns.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Hormazabal, Maripan, Diaz, Galdames; Valdes, Osorio, Echeverria, Pulgar; Vargas, Davila.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Reyes, Cortes, Vigouroux
Defenders:Diaz, Maripan, Kuscevic, Loyola, Galdames, Zaldivia, Hormazabal, Morales
Midfielders:Pulgar, Valdes, Osorio, Echeverria, Pavez, Palacios, Alarcon, Cabral, Ortegoza
Forwards:Davila, Vargas, Guerrero, Tapia, Cepeda

Brazil team news

Selecao boss Dorival Junior will be without goalkeeper Alisson after the Liverpool man sustained a serious hamstring. So Ederson will be handed his 26th international cap in between the sticks.

While Vinicius Junior is ruled with a minor neck injury, Rodrygo and Endrick can feature upfront alongside Raphinha.

Bremer, Eder Militao and Guilherme Arana all occupy the treatment room.

Brazil possible XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Telles; Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Endrick, Rodrygo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Weverton, Bento, Ederson
Defenders:Danilo, Marquinhos, Telles, Gabriel, Beraldo, Bruno, Vanderson, Abner
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Paqueta, Pereiea, Andre, Gerson
Forwards:Rodrygo, Raphinha, Martinelli, Endrick, Savinho, Henrique, Igor Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chile and Brazil across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 24, 2022Brazil 4-0 ChileWorld Cup Qualifiers
September 2, 2021Chile 0-1 BrazilWorld Cup Qualifiers
July 2, 2021Brazil 1-0 ChileCopa America
October 10, 2017Brazil 3-0 ChileWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 8, 2015Chile 2-0 BrazilWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

