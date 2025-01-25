How to watch today's Chile U20 vs Uruguay U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Sudamericano U20 match between Chile and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay U20 begin their 2025 Sudamericano U20 campaign when they take on Chile U20 Estadio Metropolitano de Cabudare on Saturday.

On the other hand, La Rojita defeated host nation Venezuela 2-1 in their opening game of the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile U20 vs Uruguay U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Sudamericano U20 match between Chile and Uruguay will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (Sling TV).

Chile U20 vs Uruguay U20 kick-off time

The Sudamericano U20 match between Chile and Uruguay will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Cabudare in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chile U20 team news

Universidad Catolica forward Juan Rossel scored both the goals in the Venezuela win and should once again lead the line alongside Damian Pizarro and Emiliano Ramos.

Uruguay U20 team news

Head coach Fabian Coito has named Fluminense attacker Joaquin Lavega as captain, with Nacional leading with most players called up for Uruguay U20 national team for Sudamericano.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CHL Last match URU 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Chile U20 0 - 3 Uruguay U20 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

