How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Sky will take on the Indiana Fever to start a thrilling WNBA game on August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT. The Chicago Sky lost their most recent game against the Washington Mystics by a score of 70–74. The Indiana Fever, on the other hand, simply dominated the Connecticut Sun, winning 84–80.

The Chicago Sky are 11-19 overall, with a 4-11 record at home. Chicago is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, but they have only won 4 of their 15 home games this season. Sky have had trouble scoring on offense; they only average 78.3 points for each game, which ranks them 11th within the league.

The Indiana Fever, on the other hand, is 15-16 overall, with a 6-11 performance on the road. They are currently third in the East and have done better on the road. They also have a better offense, scoring 82.7 points for each game, which is sixth in the league.

The Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever in an exciting 88–87 win in their most recent meeting on June 24, 2024. This shows how close their games are usually.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The Chicago Sky is scheduled to clash with the Indiana Fever in an epic WNBA battle on August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date August 30, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever live on the ION TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Team News

Chicago Sky Team News

Elizabeth Williams will remain out for the rest of the season due to her meniscus injury.

Chennedy Carter averages 17.2 points per game and shoots 50.0% from the field along with 74.5% from the line for free throws.

Angel Reese averages 12.9 rebounds for each game, 5.2 offensively and 7.7 defensively. Additionally, Lindsay Allen averages 3.6 assists and 1.5 turnovers in 22.8 minutes.

Indiana Fever Team News

Kelsey Mitchell averages 18.3 points per game, shooting 45.4% from the field along with 84.1% from the line for free throws.

Aliyah Boston's 9.1 rebounds per game—3.1 offensively and 6.0 defensively—helps control possessions.

Caitlin Clark is an important player with 8.1 assists for each game, however, her 5.5 turnovers per game in 35.4 minutes show the need for ball security.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: