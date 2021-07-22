Chelsea keeping tabs on Lewandowski after struggles to sign Haaland or Kane

The Poland international has long been in the west London club's thoughts and interest could be revived as they look to sign a goalscorer

Chelsea's mission to sign a world-class striker has seen them ask to be kept informed about Robert Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich, Goal can confirm.

Although Bayern are strongly opposed to a sale this summer, the 32-year-old could be tempted by a new opportunity overseas.

With just two years left on his contract at Allianz Arena, the Blues know their good connections with the Polish superstar could come in handy, having twice attempted to sign him in the past.

Are Chelsea still in for Haaland?

The main idea for this transfer window has been to add a new striker to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

However, Chelsea are attempting to shop at the very top table of world football and complete a complicated and costly exercise.

Like Bayern, Borussia Dortmund are resolute in their stance that they won't sell their 21-year-old unless it is for an exceptional offer of well over £100 million ($138m).

The Norwegian attacker is in pre-season again under manager Marco Rose and isn't currently forcing a move, with Haaland knowing s a clause will become active next summer that allows clubs to sign him for around £70m ($99m).

The problem for Chelsea is that the release clause will likely attract even more competition, with every major European club likely to be keen on signing him.

Will Chelsea give up and sign a different striker?

The Blues wanted to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, but he has given his word that he will remain at Inter this summer.

Early in the summer, Harry Kane reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham and will address his future upon his return from holiday. The Blues have, however, found their local rivals difficult to work with in the transfer market and know they will be outsiders for his signature.

Chelsea have options lower on their list but understand that the further they drop down, the bigger the risk in terms of fixing their scoring problems from towards the end of last season.

After Olivier Giroud left the club, Tammy Abraham could well follow but the asking price of £40m ($55m) has slowed the market around him.

Youngster Armando Broja is at the front of the queue to be promoted to the squad should Chelsea not sign a striker this summer.

Who else could Chelsea sign?

Chelsea may also dip into the market for a central midfielder, with West Ham's Declan Rice and Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga being considered.

Meanwhile, talks with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger over new contracts are not advanced despite them having less than a year on their current deals.

The Blues have contingency options in mind at the back, including Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Bayern's Niklas Sule.

There were attempts to bring in Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi this summer but PSG were more willing to pay his wage demands, along with the high fee, and won the race to sign him.

Although no deal has yet been done, the Blues are still expected to make a major impact on this summer's transfer market, having already raised over £50m ($69m) in player sales.

