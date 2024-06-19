Charlotte FC vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Charlotte will take on Orlando City in the MLS at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts are fifth in the standings with 28 points from 18 matches. They have only lost one out of their last five matches and will be confident of climbing up the standings.
Orlando City are struggling down in 14th place and are winless in their last four matches. They will be desperate to get points in the bag.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Charlotte FC vs Orlando City kick-off time
|Date:
|June 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30pm ET
|Venue:
|Bank of America Stadium
The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Charlotte FC vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Charlotte FC team news
Charlotte manager Dean Smith may consider rotating some of his attacking choices due to the congested schedule. That means potentially promoting Brecht Dejaeghere and Tyger Smalls from the bench.
Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Urso; Abada, Vargas, Agyemang.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks
|Defenders:
|Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes
|Midfielders:
|Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield
|Forwards:
|Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero
Orlando City team news
Michael Halliday, who established himself as a regular starter in 2023, has had a disrupted start to 2024 due to a persistent knee injury.
Fans can expect a few alterations from the Lions after their weekend loss.
Orlando City possible XI: Stajduhar; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Torres, Lodeiro, Araujo, Ojeda; Lynn, Muriel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar
|Defenders:
|A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo
|Midfielders:
|I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres
|Forwards:
|G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/08/23
|Charlotte 1 - 1 Orlando City
|MLS
|10/05/23
|Charlotte 1 - 0 Orlando City
|US Open Cup
|19/03/23
|Orlando City 1 - 2 Charlotte
|MLS
|22/08/22
|Charlotte 1 - 2 Orlando City
|MLS
|01/05/22
|Orlando City 2 - 1 Charlotte
|MLS