Charlotte FC vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte will take on Orlando City in the MLS at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings with 28 points from 18 matches. They have only lost one out of their last five matches and will be confident of climbing up the standings.

Orlando City are struggling down in 14th place and are winless in their last four matches. They will be desperate to get points in the bag.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte manager Dean Smith may consider rotating some of his attacking choices due to the congested schedule. That means potentially promoting Brecht Dejaeghere and Tyger Smalls from the bench.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Urso; Abada, Vargas, Agyemang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

Orlando City team news

Michael Halliday, who established himself as a regular starter in 2023, has had a disrupted start to 2024 due to a persistent knee injury.

Fans can expect a few alterations from the Lions after their weekend loss.

Orlando City possible XI: Stajduhar; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Torres, Lodeiro, Araujo, Ojeda; Lynn, Muriel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/08/23 Charlotte 1 - 1 Orlando City MLS 10/05/23 Charlotte 1 - 0 Orlando City US Open Cup 19/03/23 Orlando City 1 - 2 Charlotte MLS 22/08/22 Charlotte 1 - 2 Orlando City MLS 01/05/22 Orlando City 2 - 1 Charlotte MLS

Useful links