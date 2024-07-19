How to watch today's Carolina Chaos vs Maryland Whipsnakes Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Carolina Chaos and the Maryland Whipsnakes, as well as start time and team news.

The Carolina Chaos and the Maryland Whipsnakes are set to face off in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse action on July 19, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

It's the title game from 2021 all over again! With records of 2-3, both the Carolina Chaos and the Maryland Whipsnakes are in a very important matchup. With a loss, the team will be 2-4 and just barely in the running for the playoffs. To stay in the running for the conference title, they need to win to make it 3-3.

During the 2024 season, Carolina has leaned on their top-notch defense. They might be ready for a deep run in the playoffs if their new young offense can find its flow in the second half.

Early in the season, the Whipsnakes have had a rough go of it. Their top four players have been very important to their offense. Scoring strength will be very important for Friday night's battle against the Chaos.

Carolina Chaos vs Maryland Whipsnakes: Date and Start Time

The Carolina Chaos and the Maryland Whipsnakes will meet in an epic Premier League Lacrosse action on July 19, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Rafferty Stadium, in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Venue Rafferty Stadium Location Fairfield, Connecticut

How to watch Carolina Chaos vs Maryland Whipsnakes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Carolina Chaos and the Maryland Whipsnakes live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Carolina Chaos vs Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Carolina Chaos Team News

Chaos star Josh Byrne has scored 15 points in five games including six one-point goals with nine assists with a 23% shot percentage.

Goalie Austin Kaut has a 55% saving rate, 12.9 saves against average, and 37 saves in three games.

Nick Rowlett had 30 groundballs while winning just 41% of his 116 faceoffs in five games.

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

TJ Malone has led the Whipsnakes with 17 points in five games, 12 one-point goals, and five assists on 34% shooting.

Goalie Brendan Krebs has 59 saves in five games, a 49% save rate, and 13.7 saves against average.

Joseph Nardella has won 70% of his 115 faceoffs in four games and 56 groundballs.