How to watch today's Carolina Chaos vs California Redwoods Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Carolina Chaos and the California Redwoods, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Carolina Chaos and the California Redwoods will face off to start a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on June 7, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

A regular season game in 2019 was electrified by Jarrod Neumann's "you should've slid again" two-pointer, but the Redwoods had their last laugh by beating Chaos in the playoffs.

Chaos made one of the first big deals in league history in 2020, sending Myles Jones into the Redwoods.

It was only last year that the Redwoods beat Chaos again, this time in the quarterfinals during the playoffs.

These two rivals will add an additional chapter to their short but interesting history in 2024. Their first game of the season was on June 7th, during Carolina's Homecoming Weekend. Their second game of the season will be in July. In the Western Conference, both teams will likely be fighting for a spot in the playoffs by then.

Carolina Chaos vs California Redwoods: Date and Kick-off Time

The Carolina Chaos will square off against the California Redwoods in a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse game on 7 June 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at American Legion Memorial Stadium, in Charlotte North Carolina.

Date June 7 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue American Legion Memorial Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Chaos vs California Redwoods Online - TV Channels and Live streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying Premier League Lacrosse game between the Carolina Chaos and the California Redwoods on the ESPN+ Streaming platform.

Carolina Chaos vs California Redwoods Team News

Carolina Chaos Team News

Carolina Chaos goaltender Blaze Riorden sustained a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's season start and did not come back to compete. He was seen with sticks for the rest of the competition.

During an interview on Monday, PLL co-founder as well as president Paul Rabil talked about Riorden's injury. "It sounds like his kneecap is subluxated, which is better than tearing a ligament," Rabil said. "Blaze has already done it." They say he might be back in a week or two, which is good news.

A displacement of the kneecap is when the kneecap moves out of place partially or completely. In this case, Riorden's left knee is affected.

Teams are required by the league to have two goalies on hand for every game. Because of this, Carolina will have to make a move to fill the net.

California Redwoods Team News

California has been impacted hard by retirements in recent years. Glazener and Sexton have joined Kyle Harrison, Joe Walters, Greg Gurenlian, and Jack Near, along with Patrick Harbeson as important players who finished their careers with the Redwoods.

Even though the team has lost some talent as well as leadership, this gives them a chance to add some younger players to their squad. St. Laurent wants to improve the team's performance in the middle of the pitch by making them faster and more flexible, like the 2019 team which pushed the pace and made it to the title game.

Nakeie Montgomery was used more as an offensive player and two-way midfielder by the end of 2023, and this is likely to remain his role going into his third PLL season. After his first season, Cole Kirst had the most points (18) of any player. He was also picked up by the team in the third round of the draft.

St. Laurent thinks that some less well-known players could also help the offense. Alex Simmons is one of these players. He just won NLL Rookie of the Year in addition to helping the Albany FireWolves make it to the NLL Finals for the initial time.

The defensive midfielder Ron John is another one. Wes Berg and Davis-Allen both suggest him. St Laurent said that John has already brought a lot of energy to Zoom meetings, even though he is quiet, and he can't wait to see him in action on the pitch.