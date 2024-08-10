How to watch today's Carolina Chaos vs Denver Outlaws Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Carolina Chaos and the Denver Outlaws, as well as start time and team news.

The Carolina Chaos and the Denver Outlaws are ready to battle in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on August 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Denver and Carolina are both trying to win the Western Conference title, but this game is very important because the team that loses will probably not get a bye in the semifinals.

The Outlaws and the Chaos are both coming off of big wins in Baltimore and just in time to start the Cash App Playoffs, their offenses are at their best. Whichever team stays in great shape on Saturday could have a big advantage going into the playoffs.

The Chaos have a 4-4 record and the Outlaws have a 4-3 record, which is a comparable number of wins and losses as the Chaos. The Chaos have a score difference of -3 as they secured 86 points and gave up 89. While the Outlaws have notched 89 points and given up 88, they have a small positive score difference of +1.

Carolina Chaos vs Denver Outlaws: Date and Start Time

The Carolina Chaos will square off against the Denver Outlaws in a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse action on August 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Peter Barton Stadium, in Denver, Colorado.

Date August 10, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Peter Barton Stadium Location Denver, Colorado

Carolina Chaos vs Denver Outlaws Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Carolina Chaos and the Denver Outlaws live on ESPN 2 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Carolina Chaos vs Denver Outlaws Team News

Carolina Chaos Team News

Jarrod Neumann has made 8 defensive appearances for the Chaos, causing 3 turnovers and 12 groundballs.

Blaze Riorden, a vital goalie, has shown a 60% save rate, seventy-six saves, and a 10 goals-against average in 6 games.

Nick Rowlett appeared in 8 games, won 36% of those 191 faceoffs, and grabbed 44 groundballs.

Denver Outlaws Team News

Brennan O'Neill has been excellent offensively, earning 14 one-point goals and 8 assists in 7 games on 29% shooting.

Owen McElroy has appeared in 6 games and has a 53% save rate, 73 saves, and a 12.6 goals-against average.

Luke Wierman has won 50% of those 179 faceoffs in 7 games and collected 47 groundballs.