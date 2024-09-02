How to watch today's Carolina Chaos vs Boston Cannons Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Carolina Chaos and the Boston Cannons, as well as start time and team news.

The Carolina Chaos and Boston Cannons are set to face off against each other in the quarterfinals of the Playoffs. If history between these teams is anything to go by, it will be a war on Monday at Gillette Stadium.

In their last three meetings, these teams have fought tooth and nail, with each contest being decided by a single possession and characterized by intense, physical play. This close competition is a testament to the well-matched squads taking the field.

The 4-6 Carolina enters the postseason in a somewhat familiar position. Since the league's inception in 2019, they’ve not made the playoffs with a winning record. While the correlation is unclear, Carolina has often thrived when entering the playoffs with low expectations, with a fan base that's vocal yet not overly large.

On the other hand, the Cannons have struggled to score more than a dozen goals in just two games this season—a 9-7 defeat to California and their recent win over Carolina. This might give the Chaos a glimmer of hope, as they might focus on disrupting Boston’s offense and turning the game into a low-scoring, defensive battle.

Carolina Chaos vs Boston Cannons: Date and Start Time

The Carolina Chaos and the Boston Cannons will face each other in a highly-anticipated Premier League Lacrosse matchup on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, September 2, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch Carolina Chaos vs Boston Cannons Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Carolina Chaos and the Boston Cannons live on ESPN2 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Carolina Chaos vs Boston Cannons Team News

Carolina Chaos Team News

Ahead of their quarterfinal clash with the No. 3 seed Cannons at Gillette Stadium on Monday, the Carolina Chaos have been hit with a significant setback. Four-time All-Star close defenseman Jack Rowlett will be sidelined for one game due to a suspension for an illegal bodycheck he committed in their regular-season finale.

Carolina's defense, which leads the league in goals allowed per game (11.0) through 10 regular-season matches, will be without Rowlett. The task of filling his shoes will fall to undrafted rookie Jack Posey, who has appeared in three games this season, alongside seasoned defenders Jarrod Neumann and Will Bowen.

Boston Cannons Team News

The Cannons are gearing up for their quarterfinal clash with the Carolina Chaos, showcasing a formidable roster. The team's offensive firepower is spearheaded by Asher Nolting and Marcus Holman. Nolting, with 39 points comprising 11 goals and 28 assists, sits second in the Premier Lacrosse League for points. Holman, known for his goal-scoring prowess, has amassed 28 points, tying him at the top of the league's scoring charts.

On the defensive end, Garrett Epple stands out with a league-leading 20 caused turnovers. The Cannons have excelled defensively, allowing an average of 11.5 goals per game, which places them second in the league for defensive efficiency.