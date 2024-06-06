How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics are ready to host the Dallas Mavericks to start Game 1 of the thrilling NBA finals on June 6, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

During the regular season, Boston beat Dallas twice. The Celtics beat the Mavericks 138–110 in their last regular season game on March 2. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points to lead Boston, while Luka Doncic scored 37 points to lead Dallas.

The Boston Celtics are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 64-18, which includes a strong 37-4 record at home.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are fifth in the Western Conference with a good 50-32 record, including an admirable 25-16 record on the road.

The Celtics score 111.4 points per game, which is second most in the league. The Mavericks, on the other hand, score 107.9 points per game, which is sixth most. Boston averages 43.7 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league, and Dallas is right behind them at 43.1 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The exciting NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on 6 June 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date 6 June 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Online - TV Channels and Live streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks on ABC TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Boston Celtics Team News

Key player Jayson Tatum scores 26.9 points, grabs 8.1 rebounds, and gives out 4.9 assists per game, shoots 47.1% from the field.

As a defensive player, Jaylen Brown averages 1.2 steals along with 0.5 blocks per game, scores 23 points, grabs 5.5 rebounds, and provides 3.6 assists.

Derrick White scores 15.2 points, gives out 5.2 assists, and grabs 4.2 boards.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is ruled out of the team with an ankle injury.

Key player Daniel Gafford averages 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic averages 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. He averages 0.5 blocked shots and 1.4 steals, ranking seventh in the league.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA matchups: