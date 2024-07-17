How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to face off against the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 17, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.
The Cavaliers lead the team in scoring with an average of 95.5 points per game against the Warriors' 91 points.
Despite this, the Warriors hold an advantage in rebounds, grabbing 43 on average each game, which is marginally more than the Cavaliers' 41.5.
With 24.5 assists per game, the Cavaliers outperform the Warriors in terms of playmaking (21.5 assists).
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: date and Tip-off Time
The epic NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will take place on July 17, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.
|Date
|July 17, 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm ET
|Arena
|Pavilion
|Location
|Las Vegas, NV
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors live on the NBA TV television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Cleveland Cavaliers Team News
Top scorer Emoni Bates has demonstrated his offensive ability by averaging 19 points per game.
With 7.5 rebounds per game, Jaylon Tyson makes a substantial contribution on the boards and demonstrates his ability to control the glass.
Craig Porter Jr. has shown his ability to create plays by averaging 4.5 assists per game, which has been helpful in assisting the offense.
Golden State Warriors Team News
Averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, Brandin Podziemski has been putting on outstanding all-around performances that highlight his versatility and influence on both sides of the court.
Ethan Thompson, on the other hand, has been a defensive rock, averaging two blocks per game and lending a solid presence to guard the rim.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA:
|Date
|Results
|Nov 12, 2023
|Warriors 110-118 Cavaliers
|Nov 06, 2023
|Cavaliers 115-104 Warriors
|Jan 21, 2023
|Cavaliers 114-120 Warriors
|Nov 12, 2022
|Warriors 106-101 Cavaliers
|Jan 10, 2022
|Warriors 96-82 Cavaliers