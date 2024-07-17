How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to face off against the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 17, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Cavaliers lead the team in scoring with an average of 95.5 points per game against the Warriors' 91 points.

Despite this, the Warriors hold an advantage in rebounds, grabbing 43 on average each game, which is marginally more than the Cavaliers' 41.5.

With 24.5 assists per game, the Cavaliers outperform the Warriors in terms of playmaking (21.5 assists).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will take place on July 17, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Date July 17, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors live on the NBA TV television network and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Top scorer Emoni Bates has demonstrated his offensive ability by averaging 19 points per game.

With 7.5 rebounds per game, Jaylon Tyson makes a substantial contribution on the boards and demonstrates his ability to control the glass.

Craig Porter Jr. has shown his ability to create plays by averaging 4.5 assists per game, which has been helpful in assisting the offense.

Golden State Warriors Team News

Averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, Brandin Podziemski has been putting on outstanding all-around performances that highlight his versatility and influence on both sides of the court.

Ethan Thompson, on the other hand, has been a defensive rock, averaging two blocks per game and lending a solid presence to guard the rim.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA: