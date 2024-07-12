How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic are ready to meet to start a thrilling NBA action on July 12, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET.

The Cavaliers and the Magic have competed in 57 games against each other. The Cavaliers have won 36 of those games, while the Magic have won 21.

The Cavaliers have been having a rough time lately, especially against the Boston Celtics. In their last five games, they've lost four of them. Their only win during this time was a very impressive 118–94 win that showed they could compete at a high level. The Cavaliers will want to get back on track and win again to maintain their historical domination against the Magic.

The Orlando Magic have a split record against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last few games. In their last five games against each other, the Magic have won three and lost two. Their most recent win was a 121–83 rout, showing how dominant they can be when they're playing at their best. But they also lost by a score of 104–103, which shows how close games often are.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic is set to take place on July 12, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic live on NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Jordan Ott will serve as the assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pete Nance, Craig Porter Jr., Luke Travers, and Emory Bates are the four returning players who will form the core of the Cavaliers roster.

The Cavaliers will need Porter to do well because he started six games and played in 51 last year. This game will also be the first for Jaylon Tyson, who was picked 20th overall in this year's selection.

The Cavaliers will also have DJ Burns, an excellent performer from NC State who led the Wolfpack to a great run in last year's NCAA Tournament.

Orlando Magic Team News

Lionel Chalmers will serve as the Orlando Magic's coach. Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva, who was picked in the first round this year, are the team's leaders.

Last season, Black started 33 games in addition played in 69 more. He will be very important to the Magic. Howard, picked eleventh in the NBA Draft last year, participated in 18 games that year.

Furthermore, 29-year-old Xavier Moon joins the team. He appeared in twenty-eight games for the Clippers over the course of three seasons. Jay Huff has appeared for the Lakers, the Wizards, and the Nuggets. He aims to finally find a long-term home with the Magic.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in NBA matchups: