How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers are ready to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League action on July 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET.

The Lakers are having a tough time scoring with only 77 points per game, while the Cavaliers are getting 95.5 points per game.

Additionally, Cleveland has an advantage on the boards, getting 41.5 points per game in contrast to Los Angeles's 37.5.

The Cavaliers are stronger on defense; they average 11 steals per game, whereas the Lakers only average eight.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time

Date July 18, 2024 Time 9:00 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Craig Porter Jr. has been great at making moves with 4.5 assists.

Dexter Dennis has been a strong force on defense with 1.5 blocks per game.

Along with Emoni Bates' outstanding scoring skills (19 points per game), Jaylon Tyson makes a big difference on the boards by grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers Team News

Moses Brown blocks two shots per game, showing his defensive efficiency.

Sean East II averages 5 assists and Colin Castleton 9 rebounds, helping the team make runs.

Dalton Knecht controls the offense with 22 points per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA matchups: