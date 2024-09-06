How to watch today's Carolina Chaos vs Utah Archers Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Carolina Chaos and the Utah Archers, as well as start time and team news.

The Carolina Chaos are scheduled to meet the Utah Archers to start an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse game on September 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Carolina Chaos's tough defense has always been a problem for the Utah Archers, especially in September games. The Chaos have kept the Archers from making the playoffs every year since 2020, 2021, and 2022. These two enemies are going to fight again because a spot within the Cash App Championship is on the line.

The Chaos have a 4-6 record going into this game. They have scored 100 goals but given up 110, giving them a score difference of -10.

On the other hand, the Archers have a better record of 6-4. They've scored 129 goals and given up 120, for a +9 score difference.

Carolina Chaos vs Utah Archers: Date and Start Time

The Carolina Chaos will square off against the Utah Archers in an epic Premier League Lacrosse game on September 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at James M. Shuart Stadium, in Uniondale, New York.

Date September 06, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue James M. Shuart Stadium Location Uniondale, New York

How to watch Carolina Chaos vs Utah Archers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Carolina Chaos and the Utah Archers live on the ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Carolina Chaos vs Utah Archers Team News

Carolina Chaos Team News

Blaze Riorden has appeared in 8eight games and has a save rate of 59%, making 92 saves and getting 13 groundballs.

Austin Kaut participated in five games and made 46 saves, giving him extra help in goal. However, his goal-against average is 13.1.

Nick Rowlett has had a tough schedule at faceoff, winning only 37% of the 207 faceoffs he has attempted over nine games while also securing 51 groundballs to contribute to Chaos.

Utah Archers Team News

This season, Archers goalkeeper Brett Dobson has been an important part of the defense. He participated in 10 games and made 147 saves, good for a 57% save rate. He has also picked up 24 groundballs.

Mike Sisselberger, an important faceoff expert for the Archers, also appeared in 10 games and won 58% of the 255 faceoffs he took. He also picked up 94 groundballs.

On offense, Connor Fields has been the Archers' best player, scoring 32 points, 25 of which are single-point goals.