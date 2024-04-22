How to watch today's Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

The second-seeded Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) will aim to defend home ice for the second straight game when they face the third-seeded New York Islanders (0-1) in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series on Monday.

In the opening game of the series Saturday afternoon, Carolina skated off with a 3-1 victory to hold home ice advantage and draw first blood.

There was a lot to relish about the New York Islanders' performance in Game 1, just not the result. They had their issues on the offensive end of the ice and it ended up costing them the opening game of this series Saturday afternoon. The Islanders will aim to bounce back and put this game in the win column to even things up and head home on a high note.

Will the Islanders square things up and steal home ice advantage or will the Hurricanes take a 2-0 series lead?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Date & Puck-Drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the New York Islanders in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Monday, April 22, 2024 Time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Arena PNC Arena Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Hurricanes vs. Islanders NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN2.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Team News & Key Leaders

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Jesper Fast picked up an upper-body injury last Tuesday, April 16. He has not practiced since and did not play in Saturday's Game 1.

On Saturday, Evgeny Kuznetsov broke the deadlock with his first goal of the postseason at 1:35 on the power play, with Martin Necas and Brady Skjei bagging the assists.

Stefan Noesen gave Carolina a 2-1 lead with his first playoff goal at 3:44, assisted by Skjei and Kuznetsov. Necas then sealed the deal by scoring in an empty net goal, scoring his first of the playoffs, at 18:28 off assists from Brett Pesce and Jack Drury.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was sensational and made 33 saves for the Hurricanes, who were outshot 34-26, in the victory. He is also likely to be in the box for this game.

New York Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) could be a game-time decision for Game 2 against Carolina on Monday.

The Islanders fell 3-1, but Saturday's icebreaker was a tightly-contested that saw the teams tied 1-1 in the third quarter and one that New York had plenty of chances to win the game.

The Islanders scored just one goal in the loss. That one goals arrived off the stick of Kyle MacLean, and was assisted by Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov. The Islanders had Semyon Varlamov as their goaltender for the game, and he made 23 saves on 25 shots in the defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams split the four games they played in the regular season, with Carolina failing to win either game played at home. The Hurricanes won the first game of the current series 3-1 on Saturday.