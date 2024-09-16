How to watch today's St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals (74-75) on Monday, September 16, at Busch Stadium. Paul Skenes is set to start on the mound for the Pirates, while Andre Pallante will take the hill for the Cardinals.

Over the weekend, the Pirates faced the Kansas City Royals, dropping the first two games of the series. However, Pittsburgh avoided a sweep with a 4-3 victory on Sunday.

On Monday, Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Pirates. In his rookie season, Skenes has been impressive, posting a 10-2 record with a 2.10 ERA over his first 20 starts. He’s also tallied 151 strikeouts across 120 innings.

On the Cardinals’ side, they squared off against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, dropping the first two games 4-3 and 7-2. In Sunday’s matchup, St. Louis suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat despite a solid outing from Miles Mikolas, who allowed two earned runs over five innings.

Andre Pallante is set to start for the Cardinals on Monday. This season, Pallante holds a 6-8 record with a 4.13 ERA across 26 appearances, including 17 starts. Over his career, he has compiled a 16-14 record with a 3.91 ERA in 135 games, 27 of those being starts.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Cardinals vs. Pirates game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on Monday, September 17, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, US.

Date: Monday, September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue: Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri, US

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates online - TV Channels and Live Streams

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSMW, SNP

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 21 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. Brendan Donovan is hitting .270, adding 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, and 42 walks. Among all MLB hitters, Donovan ranks 163rd in home runs and 79th in RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has contributed with a .265 batting average, 21 doubles, 16 home runs, and 41 walks. Meanwhile, Masyn Winn currently leads the team with a .271 batting average.

Cardinals injury report

Player Game Status Injuries K. Middleton 60-Day Injured List Forearm D. Rom 60-Day Injured List Biceps W. Contreras 10-Day Injured List Finger D. Hudson 60-Day Injured List Elbow

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds not only tops the Pirates with a .282 batting average, but he also leads the team in power, boasting 22 home runs and 85 RBI. Heading into this game, Reynolds is riding a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .308 over his last 10 games, adding five doubles, three walks, and eight RBI to his stats.

Oneil Cruz has been consistent as well, batting .268 with 34 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, and 43 walks. Meanwhile, Andrew McCutchen has posted a .237 average, including 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, and 57 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has contributed with a .272 batting average, recording 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, and 16 walks. He’s currently on a three-game hitting streak and is batting .304 with an RBI in his last five games.

Pirates injury report

Player Game Status Injuries J. Oviedo 60-Day Injured List Elbow D. Jefferies 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Gonzales 60-Day Injured List Forearm D. Moreta 60-Day Injured List Elbow K. Hayes 10-Day Injured List Herniated Disc H. Stratton 60-Day Injured List Patella B. Feigl Out Undisclosed H. Davis 10-Day Injured List Hand

Cardinals vs Pirates Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, September 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Andre Pallante Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Paul Skenes TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Lance Lynn Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Bailey Falter TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, September 18, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Sonny Gray Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Luis Ortiz TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Game 4

Date Thursday, September 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Erick Fedde Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Mitch Keller TV Channel MLB.tv Livestream Fubo

Head-to-Head Records

