This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jose Hernandez #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates MLBGetty images
Watch Cardinals vs Pirates live on FuboTV
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals (74-75) on Monday, September 16, at Busch Stadium. Paul Skenes is set to start on the mound for the Pirates, while Andre Pallante will take the hill for the Cardinals.

Watch Cardinals vs Pirates with a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Over the weekend, the Pirates faced the Kansas City Royals, dropping the first two games of the series. However, Pittsburgh avoided a sweep with a 4-3 victory on Sunday.

On Monday, Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Pirates. In his rookie season, Skenes has been impressive, posting a 10-2 record with a 2.10 ERA over his first 20 starts. He’s also tallied 151 strikeouts across 120 innings.

On the Cardinals’ side, they squared off against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, dropping the first two games 4-3 and 7-2. In Sunday’s matchup, St. Louis suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat despite a solid outing from Miles Mikolas, who allowed two earned runs over five innings.

Andre Pallante is set to start for the Cardinals on Monday. This season, Pallante holds a 6-8 record with a 4.13 ERA across 26 appearances, including 17 starts. Over his career, he has compiled a 16-14 record with a 3.91 ERA in 135 games, 27 of those being starts.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Cardinals vs. Pirates game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on Monday, September 17, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, US.

Date:Monday, September 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time:7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT
Venue:Busch Stadium
Location:St. Louis, Missouri, US

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates online - TV Channels and Live Streams

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSMW, SNP

Streaming service: Fubo

Watch Cardinals vs Pirates live with a 7-day free trial on Fubo
Sign up now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 21 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. Brendan Donovan is hitting .270, adding 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, and 42 walks. Among all MLB hitters, Donovan ranks 163rd in home runs and 79th in RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has contributed with a .265 batting average, 21 doubles, 16 home runs, and 41 walks. Meanwhile, Masyn Winn currently leads the team with a .271 batting average.

Cardinals injury report

PlayerGame StatusInjuries
K. Middleton60-Day Injured ListForearm
D. Rom60-Day Injured ListBiceps
W. Contreras10-Day Injured ListFinger
D. Hudson60-Day Injured ListElbow

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds not only tops the Pirates with a .282 batting average, but he also leads the team in power, boasting 22 home runs and 85 RBI. Heading into this game, Reynolds is riding a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .308 over his last 10 games, adding five doubles, three walks, and eight RBI to his stats.

Oneil Cruz has been consistent as well, batting .268 with 34 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, and 43 walks. Meanwhile, Andrew McCutchen has posted a .237 average, including 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, and 57 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has contributed with a .272 batting average, recording 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, and 16 walks. He’s currently on a three-game hitting streak and is batting .304 with an RBI in his last five games.

Pirates injury report

PlayerGame StatusInjuries
J. Oviedo60-Day Injured ListElbow
D. Jefferies60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. Gonzales60-Day Injured ListForearm
D. Moreta60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. Hayes10-Day Injured ListHerniated Disc
H. Stratton60-Day Injured ListPatella
B. FeiglOutUndisclosed
H. Davis10-Day Injured ListHand

Cardinals vs Pirates Series info

Game 1

DateMonday, September 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)Andre Pallante
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)Paul Skenes
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 2

DateTuesday, September 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)Lance Lynn
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)Bailey Falter
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, September 18, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)Sonny Gray
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)Luis Ortiz
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Game 4

DateThursday, September 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)Erick Fedde
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)Mitch Keller
TV ChannelMLB.tv
LivestreamFubo

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB:

DateMatchCompetition
24/07/24Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
24/07/24Pittsburgh Pirates 1-2 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
23/07/24Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
04/07/24Pittsburgh Pirates 2-3 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
04/07/24Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 St. Louis CardinalsMLB
Advertisement