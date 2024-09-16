How to watch today's St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals (74-75) on Monday, September 16, at Busch Stadium. Paul Skenes is set to start on the mound for the Pirates, while Andre Pallante will take the hill for the Cardinals.
Over the weekend, the Pirates faced the Kansas City Royals, dropping the first two games of the series. However, Pittsburgh avoided a sweep with a 4-3 victory on Sunday.
On Monday, Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Pirates. In his rookie season, Skenes has been impressive, posting a 10-2 record with a 2.10 ERA over his first 20 starts. He’s also tallied 151 strikeouts across 120 innings.
On the Cardinals’ side, they squared off against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, dropping the first two games 4-3 and 7-2. In Sunday’s matchup, St. Louis suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat despite a solid outing from Miles Mikolas, who allowed two earned runs over five innings.
Andre Pallante is set to start for the Cardinals on Monday. This season, Pallante holds a 6-8 record with a 4.13 ERA across 26 appearances, including 17 starts. Over his career, he has compiled a 16-14 record with a 3.91 ERA in 135 games, 27 of those being starts.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Cardinals vs. Pirates game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News
St. Louis Cardinals
Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 21 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. Brendan Donovan is hitting .270, adding 30 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, and 42 walks. Among all MLB hitters, Donovan ranks 163rd in home runs and 79th in RBIs.
Nolan Arenado has contributed with a .265 batting average, 21 doubles, 16 home runs, and 41 walks. Meanwhile, Masyn Winn currently leads the team with a .271 batting average.
Cardinals injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|K. Middleton
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|D. Rom
|60-Day Injured List
|Biceps
|W. Contreras
|10-Day Injured List
|Finger
|D. Hudson
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds not only tops the Pirates with a .282 batting average, but he also leads the team in power, boasting 22 home runs and 85 RBI. Heading into this game, Reynolds is riding a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .308 over his last 10 games, adding five doubles, three walks, and eight RBI to his stats.
Oneil Cruz has been consistent as well, batting .268 with 34 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, and 43 walks. Meanwhile, Andrew McCutchen has posted a .237 average, including 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, and 57 walks.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa has contributed with a .272 batting average, recording 13 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, and 16 walks. He’s currently on a three-game hitting streak and is batting .304 with an RBI in his last five games.
Pirates injury report
|Player
|Game Status
|Injuries
|J. Oviedo
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|D. Jefferies
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Gonzales
|60-Day Injured List
|Forearm
|D. Moreta
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|K. Hayes
|10-Day Injured List
|Herniated Disc
|H. Stratton
|60-Day Injured List
|Patella
|B. Feigl
|Out
|Undisclosed
|H. Davis
|10-Day Injured List
|Hand
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB:
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/07/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|24/07/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 1-2 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|23/07/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|04/07/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 2-3 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|04/07/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB