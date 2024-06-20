How to watch today's St Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants MLB at Rickwood Field game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants.

The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 20, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET.

The Cardinals are having trouble; they are ranked twentieth in hits per game (7.90), twenty-seventh in runs per game (3.84), and twenty-third in home runs (66).

The Giants, on the other hand, are doing well. With an average of 4.38 runs per game and 8.40 hits per game, they are ranked 15th and 11th respectively. They are ranked 19th in the league with 69 home runs.

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants will take place on June 20, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET, at Rickwood Field, in Birmingham, AL.

Rickwood Field is the oldest professional baseball park in the United States and was once home to the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues.

From 1924 to 1960, Rickwood Field was home to the Birmingham Black Barons. Interestingly, Willie Mays started his professional career as a teenager in 1948 with the Black Barons, and in 1951 he began his illustrious Major League Baseball career with the New York Giants.

In October 1948, Rickwood Field played host to the last Negro League World Series, in which the Homestead Grays defeated Mays' Black Barons in five games.

Date 20 June 2024 Time 7:15 pm ET Venue Rickwood Field Location Birmingham, AL

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants live on FOX TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

St. Louis Cardinals Team News

Willson Contreras is on the 10-day injured list with an arm injury.

OF Lars Nootbaar joins Willson because of his oblique strain.

LHP Steven Matz is out for 15 days due to his back injury.

San Francisco Giants Team News

INF LaMonte Wade is unavailable for 10 days with a hamstring injury.

LHP Blake Snell is uncertain for 15 days with a groin injury.

SP Kyle Harrison accompanies Blake because of his ankle injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in the MLB: