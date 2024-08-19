How to watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The high-voltage NHL preseason game between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets is set to take place on September 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Washington Capitals are scoring two goals per game on average, which ranks them sixteenth. The Columbus Blue Jackets, on the other hand, have been scoring one goal per game, which ranks them twenty-first.

The Blue Jackets have a more active offense, with 26.0 shot attempts per game, which is 13th in the NHL. The Capitals, on the other hand, score a little more goals, but they also take fewer shots (12.5) than the Blue Jackets.

Both teams have had a hard time getting faceoffs. The Capitals are 23rd with 43.3% wins, while the Blue Jackets are 19th with 45.3% wins for them.

Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date September 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MNMT

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Washington Capitals team news and players to watch

Charlie Lindgren has a record of 25-16-7 and a decent 2.67 goals-against average (GAA). He also has a .911 save percentage (SV%).

Andrew Cristall proved to be a bright spot on offense, getting two goals and setting up none of his teammates' goals for a total of two points.

Alex Limoges, who has averaged 14:51 of ice time per game, has helped make runs by giving one assist.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status T.J. Oshie Back injury Out for Season

Columbus Blue Jackets team news and players to watch

Elvis Merzlikins has had some inconsistent performance in goal, as shown by his 13-17-8 record, 3.45 goals-against aggregate (GAA), and .897 save percentage (SV%).

On offense, Sean Monahan has proven very important. He has scored 26 goals and 59 points, making him a steady scorer for the team.

Mathieu Olivier, meanwhile, has added one point by scoring one goal and not setting up any assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kent Johnson Shoulder injury Out

Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Washington Capitals have won four of the five games they've played against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The last game, on the 19th of November 2023, was a close 4-3 win for the Capitals, showing that these games can be closely fought.

It's been a little easier for the Capitals to score goals than for the Blue Jackets, whereas the Blue Jackets have had a harder time scoring goals.

Based on this past, it looks like the Capitals have the upper hand. However, the Blue Jackets did manage to win on the eighth of October 2023, so they might compete with Washington if they take advantage of their chances. The Capitals are slightly favored to keep winning in what should be a close game.

Date Results Nov 19, 2023 Capitals 4-3 Blue Jackets Nov 05, 2023 Capitals 2-1 Blue Jackets Oct 08, 2023 Blue Jackets 4-2 Capitals Oct 06, 2023 Capitals 4-2 Blue Jackets Jan 09, 2023 Capitals 1-0 Blue Jackets

