How to watch today's Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators.

The NHL postseason is in full force. Seventh-seeded Nashville Predators square off against Western Conference rivals, the second-seeded Vancouver Canucks, in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series in Western Canada on Tuesday night.

In the opening game, the Predators led 2-1. However, the Canucks scored twice in a 12-second blitz midway through the third period to rally for a 4-2 win at Rogers Arena.

Nashville had several opportunities to gain home-ice advantage by winning Game 1 but that has slipped away.

The Predators must dust themselves down and hope they can convert their early aggression into a 60-minute performance to tie this series before heading to the Music City.

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 2 between Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators will take place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT.

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators NHL Playoffs Game 2 will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN2.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators Team News & Key Leaders

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have ruled Tucker Poolman (head injury) out of the series.

Dakota Joshua dominated in the first game, finishing with two goals and an assist, setting his playoff career high for points, goals and assists. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser also added points, with Hughes bagging two assists.

Elias Lindholm levelled the game early in the stanza with his first of the playoffs just 47 seconds into the second period off assists from Joshua and Nikita Zadorov. Pius Suter made it 2-2 at 8:59 off assists from Hughes and Boeser.

Thatcher Demko will be back in between the sticks. He conceded just two goals from 22 shots in the first game.

Nashville Predators

The injury-free Nashville Predators will feel that minor tweaks, rather than sweeping changes to their game plan and personnel, will be enough to level this series with the Canucks.

Jason Zucker opened the scoring with his first goal of the postseason at 16:15, with Roman Josi and Mark Jankowski credited with the assists. After conceding the equaliser, Ryan O'Reilly gave the Predators the lead for the second time with his first goal of the playoffs, on the power play, at 10:46 off assists from Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg.

Juuse Saros will be in goal. In Game 1 he struggled, allowing three goals from only 20 shots; his fourth consecutive game with a save percentage below .900. He had a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage in the regular season.

Head-to-Head Record

These teams have met just once previously in the postseason with the Canucks taking a 4-2 series win in the 2011 Western Conference semifinals. That hands Vancouver a 5-2 advantage in head-to-head wins in the postseason.