How to watch today's Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two West Coast teams will battle it out up North when the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks lock horns in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series.

Edmonton eliminated Los Angeles in five games in their first-round matchup, closing with a 4-3 home win in Game 5. Vancouver, meanwhile, dispatched Nashville in six games in their first-round series, wrapping things up with a 1-0 road victory in Game 6 Friday night.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Time 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT Arena Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 between Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The game will begin at 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT.

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Canucks vs. Oilers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Team News & Key Leaders

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver overcame losing their top two goaltenders in the first round and defeated the Predators with a low-scoring victory in Game 6.

Arturs Silovs made 28 saves in the shutout Game 6 win. He is the likely starter between the pipes with Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith dealing with injuries.

As for the offense Brock Boeser netted four goals in round one. Boeser is level with J.T. Miller with six points to lead the side in the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Adam Henrique is dealing with a lower-body injury and isn't expected to feature in Game 1, listed as day-to-day on their injury report. Mattias Janmark will likely slot in Henrique's place on Edmonton's top line.

It's an understatement to say Edmonton cruised through their first-round series against the Kings. They scored four or more goals in four of the five games. Starting goaltender Stuart Skinner had a difficult Game 1 and 2, but bounced back strongly in Games 3, 4, and 5. Connor McDavid leads the team in the playoffs with 12 points. Leon Draisaitl has 10 points in the playoffs while Zach Hyman scored seven goals in round one.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other four times this season with Vancouver winning all four matchups.