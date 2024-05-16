How to watch today's Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Vancouver Canucks host Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers, with the series tied 2-2.

Vancouver took the opening game of this series, coming from a three-goal deficit to down Edmonton 5-4 to draw first blood in the series.

Edmonton came back in Game 2 to win 4-3 in overtime Friday night to square the series at 1-1. After the series moved to Edmonton, Vancouver came out of the blocks firing early and hung on for a 4-3 win to take a 2-1 series lead while stealing home-ice advantage back.

The Oilers defeated the Canucks 3-2 in Game 4 to even up the series, shifting the pressure back to Vancouver. Which team gets the win here in a critical Game 5?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Thursday, May 16, 2024 Time 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT Arena Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 between Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The game will begin at 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT.

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Team News & Key Leaders

Vancouver Canucks

Tucker Poolman is currently sidelined with a head injury, having not featured this season. Goaltender Thatcher Demko remains out with a knee injury after playing 51 games, boasting impressive stats of 1369 saves and a 35-14-2 record. Meanwhile, Phillip Di Giuseppe's status is questionable due to a personal matter.

After a Game 4 loss, head coach Rick Tocchet is considering some lineup changes. While it was a close game, the Edmonton Oilers outplayed the Vancouver Canucks for most of the night last time out, leading Tocchet to say postgame that he would be considering lineup changes ahead of Game 5. If changes are to happen, Vasily Podkolzin could be reintroduced to the lineup to bring some energy.

J.T. Miller has two goals and nine assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, while Brock Boeser now has seven goals and five assists. He's one of the main weapons on this team and will be a big reason if the Canucks can snatch Game 5. Quinn Hughes currently has nine assists. However, he has yet to get on the scoresheet in the playoffs and is still looking for one. Elias Lindholm has five goals and three assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Arturs Silovs made 27 saves for Vancouver, who were outshot 30-21, in the defeat last time out. He's likely to remain in between the pipes for this contest as well.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Adam Henrique (ankle) is dealing with a lower-body injury and isn't expected to feature in Game 5, listed as day-to-day on their injury report.

Edmonton played their best defensive game of the series in Game 4 as they managed to keep Vancouver at bay for most of the game. Leon Draisaitl opened up the scoring last time out and now has eight goals and 12 assists. Connor McDavid remains class act, with two goals and 16 assists, including one powerplay tally.

Evan Bouchard now had four goals and 11 assists after his game-winning tally in Game 4. But Zach Hyman is on two goals and 11 assists after a relatively quiet Game 4. Also, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins now has two goals and nine assists to his name after his tally last time out.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard is now 1-0 in the playoffs, with a 1.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917, and may start Game 5.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other four times this season with Vancouver winning all four matchups.