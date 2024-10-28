How to watch today’s Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes, including how to watch and team news.

The Vancouver Canucks will host the Carolina Hurricanes to open a thrilling NHL game on October 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Canucks are coming off four straight wins.

Vancouver has a 4-1-2 record overall and a 1-0-2 record at home. The Canucks have gone 4-0-1 in their games when they have scored three goals or more.

Meanwhile, Carolina has a 5-2 record as a whole and a strong 4-1-0 record when competing away from home. The Hurricanes have also done well when they make at least one power-play goal. In those situations, they have gone 3-1-0.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will encounter each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Vancouver Canucks will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in an epic NHL game on October 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, Canada.

Date October 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vancouver Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes team news

Vancouver Canucks team news

Connor Garland has scored seven points so far this season, making him Vancouver's top scorer.

Jake DeBrusk has eight penalty minutes, which is the most on his team and the 64th most in the league.

Kevin Lankinen has a great record in goal for Vancouver. He is 4-0-1 and has a 2.0 goals-against average as well as a .930 save percentage, which is 11th in the league.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Thatcher Demko Knee injury Out Dakota Joshua Testicular Cancer Out

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Martin Necas has 9 points in 7 games this season. He has three goals and six assists, which is the most on the team.

This season, Sean Walker has gotten flagged five times, which is 19th within the league, and he has received a total of twelve penalty minutes.

Frederik Andersen has a 3-1-0 record in goal and has given up only six goals, with a 1.5 goals-against average. He achieved 95 saves, giving him an outstanding .941 save percentage that leaves him in second place in the league right now.

Carolina Hurricanes Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jesper Fast Neck injury Out Riley Stillman Lower body injury Out

Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record

The past few seasons have been very close between the Canucks and the Hurricanes. In those five games, Vancouver has won three of them. The most recent game for the Canucks was on the 7th of February 2024, and they barely won 3-2. This continued a run of close wins. Vancouver also won the first two games of 2023, with scores of 4-3 each. This shows that the Canucks are good at winning games when the scores are close. But Carolina won a 3-2 win in October of 2022 and a much more convincing 4-1 win in January 2022. Based on how close these games have been in the past, this one could also be near, with Vancouver having a small chance if they can keep up their offensive flow and take advantage of Carolina's mistakes. But Carolina has shown that they can be very good when the power play works, which could be important if they get chances to score early.

Date Results Feb 07, 2024 Canucks 3-2 Hurricanes Dec 10, 2023 Canucks 4-3 Hurricanes Jan 16, 2023 Canucks 4-3 Hurricanes Oct 25, 2022 Hurricanes 3-2 Canucks Jan 15, 2022 Hurricanes 4-1 Canucks

More NHL news and coverage